Teen struggling with anorexia since she was 13 contemplates $6600 a week rehab

Olivia has struggled with anorexia for the last 5 years; starting at age 13.

For the past four years, 18-year-old Olivia has stepped on the scales morning and night to determine whether she should eat.

Severely restricting her eating, overexercising, and purging (in Olivia’s case, self-induced vomiting) became part of her daily routine while suffering from anorexia.

The Christchurch teenager, who did not want her last name used, has found a recovery centre that gives her hope, but it costs $6650 a week.

Recovered Living NZ opens in North Canterbury this month. It will be the only not-for-profit dedicated residential eating disorder treatment centre in New Zealand.

READ MORE:

* Everyone congratulated Katie for developing a dangerous illness that could have killed her

* Frightening wait for help to treat anorexic son highlights mental health crisis

* 'Eating disorders thrive in isolation': Covid-19 pandemic triggers Australian spike in cases



The private facility will provide care to patients with eating disorders and includes 12 beds, specialist staff, residential care, a day programme, a partial programme and virtual care.

It comes at a time when the need for support for people with eating disorders has “skyrocketed”, according to researcher Dr Hannah Hawkins-Elder.

The South Island Eating Disorder service (SIEDs) in Christchurch has seen a “significant increase” in referrals since Covid-19, Canterbury general manager specialist mental health services, Dr Greg Hamilton said.

supplied The Recovered Living NZ centre is situated in Sefton, 30 minutes drive from Christchurch. (File photo)

SIED provides an inpatient service for the South Island, alongside outpatient treatment for those in Canterbury.

There are 83 people (15 of those are aged between 12-17) in Canterbury on the waiting list for outpatient services, Hamilton said.

There are 13 beds in the unit at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) used for eating disorders and mothers and babies, with beds split between the two services based on needs.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Olivia has been severely restricting her eating, overexercising, and purging over the last five years.

Olivia has been in and out of both SIED and PMH in the past five years.

She describes herself as a “natural perfectionist” who always wanted to feel seen and for people to like her.

She doesn’t remember the exact point she found out about calories but when she was about 13, she remembers starting to calculate how much she should eat.

Her exercise routine increased while her food intake decreased.

In the evenings she would eat more, but it wasn’t long before guilt became connected to food and an awareness of her weight grew.

“Then I started feeling a little desperate. It was pretty much overnight. I got some scales then completely cut my calories. Then I started purging.

“The rest is a bit of a blur.”

She lost almost 13kg in three months at age 13 and in the years following, at her lowest, she has been severely underweight.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Olivia has been isolated by her anorexia.

“I think people assume with anorexia that you’re using a lot of willpower to not eat, but it's the opposite [for me], when I completely stop eating I feel peaceful in a way.”

She has experienced tachycardia episodes and her potassium levels have been low enough to put her at risk of a heart attack.

Her mum, Emma, saw her daughter deteriorate and was unsure why.

“When this was first unfolding I was totally unprepared for it. At what point do I take her to hospital? It was terrifying, I just didn’t know what I was dealing with,” Emma said.

She felt it was important eating disorders were treated as an illness.

“[Olivia] is just very unwell and needs help and support like she would if she had cancer. Eating disorders are so severely underfunded and under-resourced.”

Chris McKeen Kate Van Elswijk, 25, has been struggling with her eating disorder since she was a child. (Video first published May 2022)

Feeling like they weren’t getting anywhere, Emma and Olivia looked into Recovered Living.

They cannot afford the programme but feel they have run out of options, so Emma has set up a Givealittle page to raise funds towards it.

To get into the programme Olivia needs to be medically stable so while she is still underweight she is working to remain stable.

The programme at Recovered Living draws on residential eating disorder treatment centre models in the United States.

Its director, Kristie Amadio, previously told Stuff she had a vision to have the facility available to all New Zealanders at an affordable price. But right now, without Government funding, it is not.

Board member for the Recovered Living NZ Charitable Trust Kylie Malin said their goal is to be accessible.

Their programme offers treatments including Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, Dialectical Behavioural Therapy, Exposure Response Prevention and provides families with education and resources.

The staffing team includes a psychiatrist, GP, registered nurses, registered dietitian, three counsellors, support workers, overnight staff, cook, admissions manager, office administration, and a fundraiser.

“Providing this specialist care does come at a cost,” Malin said.

Victoria University of Wellington/Supplied Research from Dr Hannah Hawkins-Elder, suggests eating disorder treatments might be hindered by flawed theories of the disease. (File photo)

Hawkins-Elder, said it was good the recovery service would be available, but New Zealand needed more publicly funded services.

“We have seen a significant increase in referrals for eating disorders. The need has been skyrocketing, but the funding hasn’t gone up to match that.”

While the private care was great for people that could access it, Hawkins-Elder said she would like to see treatment available to all those who need it.

“Our Government should be providing for these vulnerable people… Waiting on a waiting list for too long can be significant and can contribute to a physical deterioration.”

Where to get help for an eating disorder