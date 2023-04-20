Appeal against Defence Force fallout of Covid-19 vaccine refusal

Four Defence Force members are challenging the process that kicks in when members remain unvaccinated, or without a booster shot, against Covid-19.

Members who didn’t comply would be subject to “retention reviews” which could end in dismissal, three judges in the Court of Appeal were told on Thursday.

The four have name suppression and lost their case in the High Court last September. They have appealed against that decision.

The judges were told that 55 members, from a workforce of about 15,000 including civilians, had refused the vaccine or booster at the time the case was filed in court last year. Of those, 17 members were retained and 22 were discharged from the service.

The challenge is to Defence Force orders and an instruction issued last year about the consequences of not complying with the Covid-19 vaccine order.

The court was told the four members did not challenge adding the Covid-19 vaccine to the list of other vaccines required, but the consequences of refusing the vaccine were challenged.

Other vaccinations were already a requirement and adding Covid-19 to the list was a reasonable response to a new global crisis, the lawyer for the Chief of Defence and related parties, Sally McKechnie said.

She gave the example of defence personnel being sent to Tonga at a time when no-one in Tonga had Covid-19. Commanding officers dealing with urgent situations should not have to check vaccination status, McKechnie said.

It was part of the requirement for being ready to serve, and a reasonable limit on rights in the circumstances, she said.

But the lawyer for the four members, Matthew Hague, said the new process took away the ability of a local commanding officer to deal with Covid vaccination questions.

Under the process adopted so far most who were reviewed had lost their jobs and careers. They were dedicated, qualified, and in some cases decorated members, he said.

The vast majority of members were vaccinated, so 55 out of 15,000 would have no material effect on operational ability. Many more were not able to be deployed for other reasons such as their security clearance, family circumstances or medical reasons.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The Defence Force says vaccinations are part of readiness requirements for personnel who might have to be deployed at short notice. (File photo)

Members should still have the right under the Bill of Rights to refuse medical treatment and an order that was inconsistent with that was illegal, he said.

One of the questions for the court might be whether it could look at facts – such as vaccine effectiveness – not known at the time the case was heard in the High Court.

Members of the court also questioned whether less serious consequences, that did not infringe rights as much, would have been sufficient and should have been considered.

It was the second Covid vaccine case the court heard this week. It reserved its decisions in both.