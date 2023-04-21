Heart was dropped on floor during transplant, but didn't cause death - coroner

A man only identified as “John H” died several weeks after a heart transplant due to septic shock.

A man whose donor organ was dropped on the floor during heart transplant surgery, died several weeks later.

A coroner says the cause of death was an infection due to a condition inherited from the donor.

The man, identified only as John H, died from septic shock at the age of 61, weeks after having a heart transplant.

Coroner Debra Bell said the condition which led to his death was primary graft dysfunction occurring in the donor heart, which was enlarged on the left side.

Bell said John H received the transplant after being diagnosed with a type of heart muscle disease, called chronic dilated ischaemic cardiomyopathy.

The disease caused his heart not to pump blood around the body effectively.

During the transplant, the donor heart John H received was dropped on the floor of the operating room.

“The primary implanting surgeon noted the left ventricle of the heart appeared moderately enlarged but no obvious abnormalities were detected,” Bell said.

After surgery, John H’s recovery was complicated by poor cardiac function, which wasn’t considered to be due to organ rejection.

Despite medical help, John H died several weeks after the operation.

Bell said an investigation by the Health and Disability Commissioner (HDC) found dropping the heart didn’t directly contribute to John H’s death and Bell determined the incident wasn’t for her inquiry.

A post-mortem of the donated heart revealed a “severe and widespread” condition called toxoplasma myocarditis and it was determined it had developed after the transplant.

Bell noted a serology test, to check for certain antibodies, from the donor, indicated they had been exposed to the condition while John H hadn’t. This meant John H lacked immunity to the condition.

Tom Lee/Stuff John H had his organ transplant weeks before results of the donor’s serology test came through. (File photo)

The serology results weren’t sent to the cardiac transplant team until 21 days after the operation – the same day John H died.

The district health board, the location of which was also suppressed, told Bell an antibiotic – co-trimoxazole​ – was usually given to patients several days after a transplant to help prevent infection, but John H didn’t receive it as he had impaired kidney function.

“If the transplant team knew of the results of the serology test earlier, their risk/benefit calculus would’ve been altered and Mr H would’ve been started on the antibiotics,” Bell said.

In summing up her report, Bell recommended serology test results should be communicated to the transplanting team before or at the time of the operation.

She also recommended serology results taken from the donor’s blood samples be communicated to the team within 48 hours of the operation taking place.