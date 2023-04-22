Survey proves GP nurses paid significantly less than those in hospitals

Nurses are leaving general practice in unprecedented numbers because of the pay rate, NZNO organisers say.

General practice nurses are paid significantly less than their hospital-based colleagues, a new survey shows.

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) say the survey results show Health Minister Andrew Little was wrong to claim there was no evidence of a pay disparity.

Little excluded nurses and healthcare assistants in GP practices from a $200 million wage boost last year saying previous funding boosts had already increased pay so that it was on par with that of hospital staff.

Results from the Nurses Organisation March 2023 pay surveys showed one third of registered nurses in general practice were currently paid minimum rates between 22 and 27% ($5.77 and $9.68 per hour) less than their Te Whatu Ora colleagues.

On average, general practice nurses were paid 14-20.8 percent (between $5.14 and $7.88) less per hour than their Te Whatu Ora counterparts.

Only 31 out of the 952 registered and enroled nurses who responded were paid at higher rates.

1 NEWS While a pay increase was announced for many registered nurses, many health care professionals believe more is needed.

Enroled nurses were paid up to $6.75 (26%) per hour less than their Te Whatu Ora counterparts, and registered nurses were paid up to $9.68 (27%) less per hour.

The average wages of nurse prescribers and nurse manager respondents were also below the rates currently paid to an equivalent Te Whatu Ora nurse.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Primary Health Care nurse Denise Moore says the survey findings show demonstrable pay disparity.

In the survey, 1135 general practice nurses responded to questions about their qualifications, experience, positions and base hourly rate.

They were compared to rates currently paid to nurses employed by Te Whatu Ora.

Primary Health Care nurse Denise Moore said the findings showed a demonstrable pay disparity between general practice and Te Whatu Ora nurses.

"That we have twice been excluded from the Government’s funding to address pay disparities is manifestly unjust.”

It devalued general practice nurses whose role it was to help keep people out of overcrowded hospitals.

Nurses were leaving general practice in unprecedented numbers because they could not make ends meet financially, she said.

“Government telling them they don’t need a pay rise has been the last straw for many."

If the Government wanted to focus patients towards Primary Health Care to rebalance the health system away from hospitals, it made no sense to leave practice nurses out of any funding set aside for pay increases.

"This is something the Government must address without delay,” she said.

Primary care nurses took strike action on the issue last year and in 2020.

Nurses across the board remain at loggerheads with the Government over back pay and pay rates as the Nurses Organisation says they are still discriminatory on the basis of sex.