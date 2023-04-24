Covid-19 modeller 'puzzled' over Canterbury leading new cases for several weeks

The Ministry of Health reported on Monday Canterbury had 2215 new cases in the past seven days. (File photo)

Canterbury has had the highest number of new Covid-19 cases reported in the country for several weeks, but they look to be on their way down, an expert says.

The Ministry of Health reported on Monday that Canterbury had 2215 new cases in the past seven days, down from 2672 last Monday.

Covid-19 mathematical modeller Professor Michael Plank said it was “puzzling” that for some time Canterbury and several other regions in the South Island have had more cases than areas in the North Island.

There was no obvious reason why , Plank said, but case numbers now appeared to be on their way down.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 12,383 new cases reported over the past week, 292 people in hospital

* Covid-19 cases have been 'creeping up' again, but is this a fourth wave?

* Covid now endemic in Canterbury, meaning there'll 'always' be low levels of cases



“Cases were rising steadily since the new year, and now they appear to be coming down, maybe a bit of a school holiday effect,” he said.

There were 12,383​ new cases reported nationally over the past week, down from the 14,242 reported last week.

Supplied There was no obvious reason why Canterbury had more reported cases Plank said.

The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 1766​, down from 2029​ this time last week.

The number of rapid antigen test results reported was also down on the week prior.

By region, Te Waipounamu (the South Island districts) continued to have the highest seven-day rolling average case rate per 100,000 people, at 59 as of April 18.

​There were 36.9​ cases per 100,000 people in the Te Manawa Taki districts; 35.8​ in Central and 28​ per 100,000 people in the Northern districts (Northland and Auckland), ministry data showed.