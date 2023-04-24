Maternity services to close at Christchurch's St George's Hospital as contract talks fall through

St George’s Hospital in Merivale, Christchurch where the maternity wing is set to close in June. (File photo)

Maternity services at Christchurch’s St George’s Hospital are to close after contract talks that were extended when midwives and parents battled to keep them going finally fell through.

The maternity hospital has a contract to provide hundreds of publicly-funded deliveries and postnatal services with Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury (formerly the Canterbury District Health Board).

But health authorities confirmed on Monday it would come to an end on June 30.

A review in April last year considered closing the maternity unit due to staff shortages that previously forced the private hospital to send home mothers with their newborns, turn away women in labour, and pause referrals from Christchurch Women’s Hospital.

It later announced it would stay open until the end of its current contract.

St George’s Hospital chief executive Blair Roxborough said the hospital had “struggled to maintain consistent, safe staffing” amid a national midwife shortage, and it had not been able to agree on a new contract extension with Te Whatu Ora.

“We are sadly closing our maternity centre and disestablishing all maternity-related roles. The national shortage of midwives leaves us very confident that all our staff will find new roles,” Roxborough said.

“We would like to thank the many midwives and clinicians who have played a role in safely delivering babies at St George’s for more than 90 years.”

Thousands of women signed a petition last year in an effort to keep the service open, including former Black Stick Gemma McCaw.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Blair Roxborough, St George's Hospital chief executive, in front of midwives delivering petition to save St George's Hospital primary birthing unit from potential closure. (File photo)

Jill Ovens, co-leader of MERAS, the midwives’ union, described it as a “sad day” following the closure announcement.

“Ideally it would have been better for women to have access to a primary unit in the city until the end of the year, but that is not to be.

“There are other options but for Christchurch-based families, they are away from their community which is not ideal for women or midwives.”

Ovens said midwife staffing at St George’s had been at critical levels for the last few years, restricting the number of beds available.

“The issues are more broadly entrenched across the maternity and health sector, and Aotearoa is reaping what has been sown.”

Te Whatu Ora hospital and specialist services national director Fionnagh Dougan said 44 services on average each month have been taking place at St George’s Hospital recently, whilst other Canterbury maternity services have been picking up their demand.

A new central city birthing unit in Christchurch, Kurawaka: Waipapa, is due to open in late 2023.

It will have four birthing rooms, 20 post-natal rooms, two whānau rooms, an education room and six assessment rooms. It will be more than double the size of the St George’s unit.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Midwives have delivered a petition to save St George's Hospital's primary birthing unit from potential closure.

Dougan said the new facility was originally intended to reduce demand on existing birthing suits at St George’s Hospital, Rolleston, Rangiora and Christchurch Women’s Hospital, but it had since become clear safe staffing and workforce constraints meant St George’s service was “not sustainable”.

Dougan thanked the maternity service for its “dedication to our community” and said their partnership with the hospital would continue through other specialist non-maternity services in the Canterbury region.

“I know many people in Christchurch have given birth, had a post-natal stay or were born at St George’s themselves and that it has a fond place in the hearts of many.”

The maternity unit will continue to host the Rotary breast milk bank at the hospital free of charge.

“We know that St George’s Maternity has been a special place for so many people,” Roxborough said.

Established by the people of Canterbury, St George’s Hospital opened its doors in 1928 and is one of the largest private hospitals in New Zealand.