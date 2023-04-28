Vision for equitable, affirming transgender healthcare under health reform

Shiyi Redpath has been on the waiting list for a specialist assessment for gender-affirming surgery for three years and has decided to raise money to get gender-affirming surgery.

For three years, Shiyi Redpath has been filling out a form every six months to confirm she is still keen to have publicly funded gender-affirming surgery. But the end to the wait is nowhere in sight.

Other than this form, it’s “radio silence”, she said.

As of the end of March, Redpath was one of 412 people with referrals for a first specialist assessment for surgeries. Out of up to 14 publicly funded surgeries, only two have been performed so far this year.

Two more were scheduled for June. The quota had not been met once since the service was funded with $2.99 million over four years in the 2019 Budget.

For some transgender people, having surgery done to address their gender dysphoria – the dissonance between one’s assigned gender and sense of self – was absolutely essential to feel comfortable in their body.

“This part of me just feels wrong and is wrong,” Redpath said.

Disruptions caused by Covid-19 had slowed down procedures, as well as only having one surgeon in the country who could perform genital-reassignment surgery, leaving people with the prospect of waiting “years”.

“I’ve lived my whole life scrapping and fighting, and being strong,” Redpath said. “After coming through my whole life journey to come out as trans; I’m going to start transitioning, and then to get to this point; it sucks.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff Dr Jaimie Veale, a senior lecturer in psychology at the University of Waikato and president of the Professional Association for Transgender Health Aotearoa says current healthcare is not meeting the need of transgender people.

But access to gender-affirming surgery was just one barrier that transgender and non-binary people in Aotearoa faced to access adequate, equitable, and affirming healthcare, Dr Jaimie Veale, president of the Professional Association for Transgender Health Aotearoa (Patha) said.

The current healthcare system was what some described as a “postcode lottery” with care varying from region to region.

In a report released on Friday, authored by Veale and other colleagues at the University of Waikato, Patha outlined recommendations to make transgender healthcare more people-centred, equitable, accessible and cohesive – something that was in line with goals of the health reform.

Through a consultation process, it proposed the creation of a new transgender health resourcing hub, operating under a Te Tiriti o Waitangi framework.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Redpath says she wanted and needed the surgeries to be able to focus on building her career, relationships and simply feel safe.

It aimed to de-centralise and resource primary care, provide national co-ordination, and support for gender-affirming surgeries.

The Counting Ourselves survey in 2018 found one in five people were unable to access gender-affirming hormone therapy, 67% of transgender men had an unmet need for chest reconstruction surgery, and 49% of transgender women had an unmet need for genital surgery.

In last year’s Budget, $2.18m was allocated over four years to a project aimed at improving access to primary care for transgender and non-binary people.

When asked about barriers, many said they did not know where to go to, Veale said.

Almost one in 10 had moved to another part of Aotearoa to access gender-affirming care.

“It shouldn’t have to be that a trans person would have to choose between living with their family or having to move to bigger cities to be able to access care.”

STUFF Shiloh Henderson and Felix Swanepoel are frustrated by the challenges of accessing gender affirming surgery in the public health system.

Better resourcing and access would help rebuild trust in the healthcare system, which was another barrier. “It’s no different any other type of healthcare.

“What we’re seeing is chronically underestimating the demand and not resourcing the demand and training for gender-affirming care.”

The resourcing hub would incorporate transgender community leadership and accountability, peer health navigators, provide education and professional development for healthcare providers, and promote transparent pathways to accessing care.

Redpath said it would ensure people didn’t “slip between the cracks”.

“If that had been available when I was a child, I probably would’ve transitioned a lot earlier than I did,” she said.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Redpath is fundraising with a goal of raising $24,000 to be able to pay for top and bottom surgery in Thailand. It still would not cover costs of flights, accommodation and a support person.

Redpath counted herself lucky for having a supportive GP, despite them acknowledging they were not an expert in transgender healthcare. It was still a “GP lottery”.

After three years of being on a wait list and no clear communication on how long the future wait would be, she decided to fundraise for privately funded surgery – something many others had also resorted to.

She set up a Givealittle page with a goal of raising $24,000, which would cover a quote for top and bottom surgery, but not flights and accommodation, to go to Thailand.

At 33, it was something she wanted and needed to be able to focus on building her career, relationships and simply feel safe.

The wait was “draining, tiring and difficult”, Redpath said. “That’s not provision, that’s not access to healthcare.”