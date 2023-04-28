Ruling upheld over medical centre's liability for doctor who prescribed patient dangerous drug

The patient’s regular doctor was on holiday when she needed antibiotics for a recurring complaint. (File photo)

New Zealand’s highest court has upheld a ruling that found a medical centre liable for a doctor’s prescribing error which left a woman in hospital.

In what was described as a test case for parts of the medical profession, the Supreme Court judgment dismissed the appeal against the Health and Disability Commissioner’s finding that the doctor and the medical centre were liable.

The names of the doctors and the medical centre involved remain suppressed.

In the absence of her regular doctor, a patient saw another doctor who worked at the medical centre for an appointment in 2016.

READ MORE:

* Unacceptable ultrasound delay for woman found to have rare form of cancer

* Test case for legal liability for doctor's breach, appeal decision reserved

* Doctor guilty of unjustified breast exams wears pink ribbon on last day of misconduct appeal



The doctor was alerted to an earlier adverse reaction the woman had when taking a particular antibiotic, but maintained his advice to “take one dose and see how she goes”, even after a pharmacist queried the prescription.

The pharmacist cautioned the woman not to take the medication while alone and to seek help if she had a reaction.

After taking it, she began getting a tight chest and other symptoms, so called an ambulance. She was admitted to hospital but discharged with a supply of antihistamines.

Stuff The court previously heard it was the latest of about a dozen complaints against the doctor, but details of the others were not before the court. (File photo)

The doctor was found to have breached the code of health and disability services consumers' rights because he hadn't explored the nature of the patient's previous adverse reaction.

He thought that because the prescription was for an antibiotic with a different molecule that it would be safe, the judgment said.

The doctor apologised to the patient.

The case went to the Health and Disability Commissioner who made a finding against the doctor and the medical centre where he worked, although the centre was not found to have breached the health and disability code directly.

The court previously heard it was the latest of about a dozen complaints against the doctor, but details of the others were not before the court.

The medical centre unsuccessfully sought a High Court judge’s review of the decision, and then an appeal against that decision.

The Supreme Court, by a 4-1 majority, dismissed the appeal, the judgment published on Friday showed.

It held that the medical centre was liable for the doctor’s error under the Health and Disability Commissioner Act, which says that in certain circumstances a health care provider may be liable for acts or omissions of an employee, agent or member of the health care provider.

The doctor was found to be acting as an agent of the medical centre when he made the prescription error.