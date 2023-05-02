'Magic pills' giving father of two more time after cancer diagnosis

Hamish and Jana MacPherson with their children River, 6, and Hunter, 8.

Jana MacPherson was told by several medical professionals that her husband, the father of their two children, was dying.

On January 1, her husband Hamish’s health started deteriorating at a speed the couple couldn’t keep up with.

By March, he was in hospital and vomiting three times a day. Although he was barely eating, he was gaining weight in his stomach because of extra fluid.

Hamish has melanoma in his stomach, lungs and liver and has been told he could have “two weeks or two years” to live.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff The MacPhersons at their Lake Hayes Estate home.

Between a public hospital scan in January and a private scan a month later, the cancer moved so quickly that it had spread through Hamish’s lungs and liver and grown in his stomach.

“The spots in his liver had gone from dozens to hundreds,” Jana said.

He would possibly already be dead if the couple had not insisted on a second scan through the private system, as he would not have been seen in the public system until April 20.

Supplied Hamish MacPherson has cancer in his lungs, stomach and liver and was on his deathbed. This video shows him walking on grass for the first time in a fortnight after starting a new kind of medication.

“I honestly think he would have died before that appointment. We had no-one suggest private to us, no-one said ‘this looks serious’,” Jana said.

Her husband completed immunotherapy as radiation and chemotherapy wasn’t part of the treatment plan. One session gave him a one out of 10 chance, but both doses were unsuccessful.

“The doctors told me this is as good as he’s going to be. He was unable to walk to the bathroom, he was in incredible amounts of pain and delirious from medication.

Nova Photography/Supplied River with her dad, who says it’s “frustrating” to think he may not be around for them long-term.

“I called our oncologist and told him ‘everyone here looks at me like he is dying’. He said ‘Jana, he is dying’.”

That conversation happened three weeks ago. The oncologist then offered the 49-year-old Hamish “magic pills” called Dabrafenib and Trametinib. They were designed to kill the cancer and had a 35% chance of working.

The family decided he had nothing to lose by taking them.

Just 24 hours after his first dose, he was sitting up. Within 48 hours, he was using the bathroom on his own, and after 72 hours he was walking the hospital corridors.

“I was offering banter to anyone that would listen, poor nurses,” Hamish said.

Keeping the laughter he recalls his towel being the size of a bathmat and not quite reaching around him as he walked from his bed to the bathroom.

“I am pretty sure I flashed the ward. I am worried about when my boss visit too.”

He was now focused on getting stronger before his next round of immunotherapy in four to six months.

The immunotherapy cost $50,000 privately. The medication cost the couple $5500 a month. With being unable to work through ongoing treatment, as well as losing work as a marriage celebrant on the weekends, the medical bills were an added stress for the couple. A Givealittle page has been set up to help.

Nova Photography/Supplied The family is focused on spending lots of time together.

The hardest thing though for the couple, who married nine years ago, was keeping things together for their two children: Hunter, 8, and River, 6, Jana said.

Hunter is autistic, so required a “black and white” approach.

“When he said ‘could Dad die’? I have to tell him ‘yes, he could die’,” she said.

“I just want my kids to spend lots of time with their dad. When you are told four times that this is it, all you think of is how am I going to tell the kids.”

Nova Photography/Supplied Hunter and his dad catch up for a yarn.

Unlike the doctors, Hamish did not talk about cancer, or death.

“River has nearly learned how to ride a bike, and I can’t finish that. That is really frustrating,” he said.

“There is a little bit of fun to be had.”

Fun is what attracted Jana to him in the first place.

They met while Hamish owned a pub in Auckland, and she was a liquor sales rep who he made sure he was there to meet every week.

“Jana had to take me to the Warriors games and found out what a charming bogan I was.”

With Jana originally from Wellington and Hamish from Southland, they decided Queenstown was as far south as they needed to be.

“I want to be contributing again, paying some tax.I have used up a bit of credit lately,” Hamish said.