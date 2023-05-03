Kiwi doctors to perform Tonga's first pacemaker surgeries

Tongans have had to travel overseas to get pacemakers implanted, but not anymore. (File image)

A group of cardiac experts from New Zealand will perform Tonga’s first pacemaker surgeries this month.

A team from the Pasifika Medical Association (PMA), made up of two cardio physiologists, a cardiologist and a cardiac nurse, were expected to perform several heart surgeries on Tongans who otherwise would have had to travel overseas for the procedure.

Cardiologist and team lead for the deployment, Dr Fiona Riddell, said the group would be based out of Vaiola Hospital in Nuku'alofa.

“We held a clinic in December 2022 and identified patients who needed pacemaker replacements; they were reprogrammed to maximise the battery life until we could return to replace the pacemakers,” Riddell said.

Covid-19 restrictions have affected pacemaker clinics in Tonga, until now, she said.

The PMA was involved in pacemaker replacements in Tonga in 2018, but these surgeries will be the first on patients without any existing heart devices.

She said they’ve identified 36 patients with a pacemaker which required annual check-ups with specialised pacemaker equipment.

Supplied A group of cardiologists are in Tonga to perform the country's first pacemaker surgeries.

A further eight patients have been identified by a local team who required pacemaker implants.

Riddell said they would look to locate more, including older cases, once on the ground.

“We will also be assessing any patients referred for a new pacemaker implant and to implant a pacemaker into all patients we can within the constraints of our operating time and our consumables,” Riddell said.

“The implantation of new pacemakers will be a first in Tonga.”

Head of medicine at Vaiola Hospital, Dr Sione Talanoa Latu, said they were looking forward to seeing the first pacemaker operation take place.

"This is an opportunity for us to discuss the long term plan for pacemaker services as well as take on any learnings from the depth of knowledge and experience of the cardiology team.”

The trip was part of the New Zealand Medical Treatment Scheme (NZMTS), which PMA secured to provide specialised medical services to six Pacific countries for the next five years.

PMA chief executive Debbie Sorensen said this was the first of many deployments under the scheme.

"Over the past few months, our team has travelled to the participating nations under the NZMTS and we've been liaising with them around their needs.

“This was a great opportunity to connect around how we can provide specific support under the NZMTS, such as organising visiting medical specialist teams, as the case is with this deployment to Tonga.

"It's fantastic to get the ball rolling and we look forward to continuing our engagement with the six island countries as we provide support under the scheme."