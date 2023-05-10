Ten patients may have had more advanced cancer because of Wellington mammogram delays

Health New Zealand chief executive Margie Apa speaks to Morning Report on a review looking at mammogram delays in Wellington.

A review into mammogram delays in Wellington found that for 10 patients, the delay may have meant they were diagnosed with more advanced cancer.

Breast Screen Central (BSC) carries out screening in the Capital, Coast and Hutt Valley area. From 2017 to 2021, the majority of people enrolled in the service did not receive their first appointments within the recommended timeframe of 60 working days.

A review released on Wednesday stopped short of finding that the screening delays caused harm to the people who were diagnosed with cancer, finding it was hard to determine the effects.

In some cases, an earlier screening appointment would have meant their cancer was less advanced at the time of diagnosis or required less intensive treatment.

The proportion of people whose appointments were delayed was 63%, or 8184 of the newly enrolled patients. The delays ranged from four days past the 60-day mark to 332 days long.

Of those people who had delayed screenings, 59 were subsequently diagnosed with breast cancer.

The patients who suffered the delays had not received the “full benefit” of the mammogram programme.

The delays also had possible “psychological and emotional impacts ... that are not quantifiable.

“We sincerely apologise again to everyone who experienced a delay in being offered a timely mammogram through BSC,” said Te Whatu Ora interim lead Hospital & Specialist Services Jamie Duncan.

“We cannot begin to imagine the distress and trauma that people and whānau have experienced, and we continue to offer them counselling and all the support we can.”

It took four years for the delays and gap in service from Breast Screen Central to be investigated, with the review noting that there was no national monitoring of the wait times for breast screenings.

“This gap in monitoring meant that BSC’s inability to meet demand and their increased waiting times for new-enrolments, when compared to other Lead Providers nationally, was not recognised and acted upon until July 2021.”

The review finds there were several contributing factors to the delays in screening, including a lack of staff and resources in the Wellington region to carry out the required number of mammograms.

The pause on screening during Covid-19 lockdowns, where breast screening appointments were cancelled, added to the strain. This created a growing waiting list for screening appointments and there was no plan for providers in dealing with the backlog.

With both of these constraints, patients in high-risk older age groups were prioritised. That meant newly enrolled patients, mainly in the ages 45-49 bracket, were pushed further down the list because they were in a lower risk age group.

People in this new enrolment category were offered screenings on an “ad hoc basis” which did not have the “objectivity or equity of the automated booking system”, the report notes.

Many of the 59 patients who were the subject of the review were in the 45-49 age bracket.

Patients were also not properly informed of the wait times. Because of a disagreement between Breast Screen Central and the National Screening Unit, a letter about the delays was never sent to patients.

“As a result ... clients who enrolled with the service lacked the full information they required to make informed decisions about their screening choices,” the review found.

The review found additional gaps in the breast screening service, where patients who show symptoms of breast cancer at the time of screening found it difficult to access treatment quickly.

The enrolment process for breast screening was also flawed, the report found. Patients were discouraged from enrolling online as the process did not provide all the necessary information, but the phone and paper based registrations were also unreliable.

In response to the problems in Wellington, Te Whatu Ora launched a review into improving all breast screening services in New Zealand.

The review found that patients participating in the national breast cancer screening programme could have a 34% reduction in their risk of breast cancer death.

Part of Te Whatu Ora’s response will include a new national breast screening register to support the response to the review, with $55 million of funding over the next four years.

People will be directly invited to participate as soon as they are eligible for screening, and receive follow-ups when they are due for their next appointment.

Dr Nina Scott will chair and oversee the breast screening action plan. She said “well designed cancer screening services that provide mana-enhancing experiences for all women are critical”.

“Our action plan will focus on co-designing services for wāhine Māori and Pacific women, including developing tailored programmes to increase access to all screening programmes.

“We’ll also be looking at improving access to cancer screening for those who are finding it difficult to get into these services, such as disabled women and those living in rural and remote communities.”