Breast cancer survivor told she will not get reconstruction surgery after mastectomy

When Evie McLeod had a mastectomy she was told she would go on the waiting list for reconstruction surgery in two years.

The wait didn’t worry her because she knew it wasn’t forever.

But last month McLeod was devastated to receive a letter informing her she would not be going on the waiting list for surgery, she would not even be getting an appointment to see the specialist.

McLeod, 38, was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2020.

The mother of two had already struggled with her health after being diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome and fibromyalgia, a condition that causes pain all over the body.

Nelson Mail When McLeod had her left breast removed five out of seven lymph nodes were taken. She now has lymphoedema wears a compression sleeve to help with the swelling.

“The hardest part of being a mum was having something like that happen because you always want your kids to come first,” she said.

McLeod battled through six gruelling months of chemotherapy only to be told at the end of it that while the tumour had shrunk, it was still against her chest wall, and she would need a mastectomy.

“I was hopeful deep down that I wouldn’t have to have the mastectomy because I knew it was going to be life-changing.”

It was life-changing and although it might have saved her life, which she was grateful for, McLeod also felt like it “bloody ruined it.”

Nelson Mail McLeod wears a prosthesis which is individually fitted to resemble the shape and weight of the other breast, but she is always having to readjust it, she said.

At the time, she asked the surgeon if she could have the reconstruction done at the same time as the mastectomy but because she still needed radiation she was told no.

“I said I don’t think I can do it, and she said look don’t worry you will be able to get a reconstruction.”

“I knew from the time I had my mastectomy that I was going to be waiting two to three years. That’s fine, it’s that psychological reassurance that it’s going to happen.”

She had the surgery in May 2021, but it took McLeod a while to come to terms with the changes.

“I'm only 38, and I just want to look and feel normal again. It's so uncomfortable and lopsided having only one breast, and it limits so many daily activities.”

Supplied McLeod had chemotherapy for six months before her mastectomy, followed by radiotherapy.

Two years later, McLeod was finally referred by her GP to the plastics surgery service at Capital, Coast and Hutt Valley… for reconstruction surgery.

Three weeks ago she got a letter in the mail.

“A specialist has reviewed your referral and based on the information in your referral we are unable to offer you an appointment,” the letter said.

The hospital has to limit referrals to those that are most urgent.

Nelson Mail McLeod with her son Harley, 9. She says finding out she would not get an appointment was like a “kick in the face”.

Reading the letter felt like a “kick in the face,” McLeod said.

“I feel very let down, I feel heartbroken, and I feel like I have no other option than to go private.”

But at $35,000 for reconstruction surgery going private was out of reach for McLeod.

“I’m just a single mum with two kids on work and income. There's not much of a chance to save any money there.”

Her friend had set up a Givealittle page to help raise the funds.

She felt the public health system had let her down but hoped one day she would get her surgery.

Te Whatu Ora were approached by Stuff for comment, but did not respond by the given deadline.