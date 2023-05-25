Why more high school students are saying yeah, nah to alcohol

More high school students are saying no to drinking, according to a new study from University of Otago, Wellington.

Fewer high school students are turning to alcohol to fit in compared with 20 years ago, with teenagers telling researchers they have ‘better things to do’ than drink.

University of Otago, Wellington researchers carried out in-depth interviews with 64 students aged between 14 and 17 from a mixed gender Wellington school and found a drastic drop in youth drinking compared with a similar cohort from 1999-2001.

Year 12 student Patricia, who is non-binary, told researchers: “I do want to [drink] in the future, but at a point where it won’t affect my brain. Because I know that having too much and getting too drunk as a teenager can affect your neuro system in the future, like it degrades your brain.”

Lead author and public health researcher Dr Jude Ball puts this down to a shift in the way students are socialising and dating through the likes of social media, better eduction on the dangers of drinking and a rise in the pressures placed on young Gen Z-ers.

“It’s really clear this change is coming from young people themselves,” Ball said.

“Some still go really hard out and drink way too much just like generations before them, but a lot of young people are just not interested. They see it as all risk and no reward.”

Supplied Dr Jude Ball, senior public health researcher at the University of Otago, Wellington, says a change in socialising behaviour is one of the factors driving a drop in adolescent drinking.

Another year 12, Lexi, said drinking just wasn’t on her to-do list. “I’ve got better things to do than party ... I’m looking out for my future here. I can’t have this distraction really.”

Others agreed, saying they failed to see the benefit of drinking and could have fun without alcohol.

More than half the students surveyed 20 years ago were regularly drinking and going to parties by the time they were in Year 10, Ball said. By Year 12, all had at least some experience drinking socially.

LISA BURD/STUFF Jordan Burkett is giving up alcohol for a year from his 21st birthday and hoping to raise as much as $5000 for Lifeline Aotearoa.

This group was made up of 41 students from a mixed Christchurch school.

“The majority had been drunk at least once or twice and many drank to intoxication on a weekly basis.”

By contrast, only one of the Year 10 students interviewed in the latest study reported drinking alcohol socially.

Some still used drinking as a means of mental escape, which was different to underage drinkers in the previous study who said drinking was a social must, or just ‘feels cool’.

Supplied Donna Govorko, general manager for Students Against Dangerous Driving (SADD) says young people are better educated around the dangers of alcohol than they were 20 years ago.

Back then, young people were dependent on meeting in person to socialise and “often alcohol was a part of that”, Ball said Now they could flirt online, where it was easier to be bold without the social lubricant of alcohol.

Investment in education and student-led advocacy was also empowering young people to make better choices when getting behind the wheel, or choosing whether to drink at all, Donna Govorko​, general manager of Students Against Dangerous Driving (SADD) said.

“Young people are tending to take a little more responsibility than their parents did around alcohol ... The more exposure to that education they get, the more they will stay out of trouble with the police,” Govorko said.

SADD recently launched a new interactive video to help teach students about the consequences of driving decisions, including when they’re impaired.

Ball said the question now was whether young people were delaying drinking or if this behavioural change would follow them into adulthood, where New Zealand still has disproportionately high rates of binge-drinking.