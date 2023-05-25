Meningococcal disease in Wellington region, one 'young person' dead already

Te Whatu Ora is warning residents of the Wellington region to watch out for symptoms of meningococcal disease. (file photo)

One person has died of meningococcal disease in the Wellington region, leading health providers to issue an alert warning people to watch for symptoms for the potentially fatal disease.

The Meningitis Foundation called the death of a young person in Wellington of meningococcal disease “absolutely tragic.”

The foundation’s chair, Gerard Rushton, called on the Government to make access to both meningococcal vaccines free for all young people under the age of 25, saying they must also move quickly to drive uptake and widen access to the currently available vaccines.

“We need to drive uptake immediately to protect our rangatahi. There are many eligible people who don’t know that they have free access to both the vaccines for ACW & Y, and for meningococcal B.”

Te Whatu Ora medical officer of health Dr Craig Thornley​ called on residents in the Wellington region to be alert for symptoms of the bacterial infection.

Thornley said that out of respect for the family, no further information would be released about the person who died of meningococcal disease.

“Our condolences are with the family at this time.”

Meningococcal disease could cause death or permanent disability, such as deafness, and can affect anyone, but is more common in young children, adolescents, and young adults. The disease can be spread by coughing, sneezing, and kissing.

Symptoms of meningococcal disease include fever despite extremities feeling cold, vomiting, and/or muscle pains.

With meningitis – when meningococcal disease spreads to the brain – a headache, a stiff neck, light sensitivity, and/or drowsiness can be symptoms.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Stuff reporter Ripu Bhatia talks about his battle with meningococcal disease.

While it was common for infected people to have a red or purple rash across their body, this does not happen in every case, with the spots potentially appearing more like bruises.

Thornley said if people were concerned someone may have meningococcal disease, they should call their doctor or Healthline immediately.

A free meningococcal B vaccine is available for children up to 12 months of age. A free catch-up programme was available until the end of August.

The vaccine was available for people aged 13 to 25 years who were living in close-living quarters like halls of residence, boarding schools, or military barracks, with a free “catch-up” programme available until February next year.

In 2020 19-year-old student Miwa Chapman died of meningitis while at her university accommodation in Christchurch, after her flatmates thought she had food poisoning.

“I would strongly encourage those who are eligible to get their vaccinations for the extra protection, whether that is at your tertiary medical centre or general practice,” Dr Thornley said.