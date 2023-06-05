Costly stem cell treatment only option to treat teacher's neurological disease

Joan Ashcroft's family is fundraising through Givealittle to raise money for a rare stem cell treatment after she was diagnosed with Primary Progressive Aphasia (PPA).

Daniel Ashcroft and his partner are having a baby girl in a few months. All he wants is for his mum to be able to meet her granddaughter.

Former teacher Joan Ashcroft has been diagnosed with a Primary Progressive Aphasia – a rare neurodegenerative disease that affects cognition and speech. It is believed more than 17,000 people are living with stroke-acquired aphasia in New Zealand.

Daniel Ashcroft and his family are crowdfunding through Givealittle for her to undergo stem cell treatment in the United States.

“She's pretty much given her whole time and life away through her teaching. I think it's quite a cool opportunity to sort of flip the coin and do something for her,” he said.

Daniel Ashcroft said his mother started experiencing slurring speech in 2019, but hid it from her family. Eventually, her speech became affected to the point her family started picking up on it and made her go to the doctor.

After various tests Joan Ashcroft was diagnosed with PPA in December 2021. The diagnosis was an extreme shock to his mother and the entire family as there was no family history of the disorder, Daniel Ashcroft said.

Supplied Joan Ashcroft's speech was affected for a year when her family picked up on it and made her go to the doctors.

While the disease cannot be cured, it can be treated with stem cells from bone marrow. As his mother was still quite young for people diagnosed with the disease, the treatment had a good chance of prolonging her life, Daniel Ashcroft said.

However, the treatment is not funded in New Zealand, meaning the procedure must be done overseas.

“It's going to be quite expensive.”

The response so far has been amazing, he said, with their hometown of Paraparaumu’s community rallying to support the family. So far more $20,000 has been raised through the page.

“We are blown away with the support we received. It's amazing.”

Daniel Ashcroft said the diagnosis has been frustrating for his mother. A bright woman who worked as a teacher for 15 years, she has started to lose control of her speech as she has trouble getting out the sentences.

“It's progressed quite fast.”

However, Joan Ashcroft continues to work at Our Lady of Kāpiti school a few hours a week as a librarian.