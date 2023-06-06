Tradie 'smashed up' his back years ago, now he's a champion sailor

Brendan Tourelle was working as a tradie in Auckland when he fell 6m from a ladder. He broke and damaged his spinal cord becoming a paraplegic.

Brendan Tourelle was propped up on a ladder doing renovations on a shop in Auckland when his foot slipped and he fell, “like a sack of spuds”.

The drop was six metres – a window mirror of a van breaking his fall.

That day, 24 years ago, he became a paraplegic – the injury quashing his family’s plans to move to Samoa weeks later, where he imagined fishing every day and living “a tropical life”.

But while the fall changed the trajectory of his life, he’ went on to become a disability advocate, as president of the charity Spinal Support and helping people with disabilities learn to sail – keeping his love of the sea alive.

Since 2003, he has worked with Sailability Auckland – a charity that that helps people with disabilities to learn to sail, which he finds rewarding.

“A lot of people come back onto the shore in tears of joy. It’s a game-changing moment. They might be living in a power-chair and relying on someone else to do everything for them, but in our boats they are totally free, and they are in control.”

Supplied Brendan Tourelle sailing with Sailability Auckland â a charity that helps people with disabilities to learn to sail. Tourelle is a three-time champ for Hansa nationals, a class for sailors with disabilities.

He’s also a three-time national sailing champion through Hansa, an organisation which helps people with disabilities experience sailing.

He urged people facing life-changing circumstances to give themselves time to grieve and nurture their mental health.

“And, if you get the chance to try something new. Give it a go. You don’t know where that moment will lead, and you don’t know when that opportunity will come again.”

Supplied Tourelle remains a fierce advocate for accessibility, admitting he never thought how wheelchair users experienced the world until he was in a chair himself

Tourelle is the cautionary tale he never expected to be. Asked what he wants people to know, he replies dryly: “I wish I had maybe been more careful going up and down ladders.”

He should have insisted to the main contractor that someone hold the bottom of his ladder.

“You have got to stop and think. I had been in the trades since 1983 and up and down ladders the whole time. I didn’t give it a second thought. It’s easy to take those shortcuts. One moment can have a lifelong consequence.”

While today’s safety regulations for commercial contractors are much stricter than they were in 1999, injuries for people doing at-home DIY remain a problem.

Simon Watts/BW MEdia Tourelle has gone on to live a life of making a difference for others.

ACC paid out $30m last year in 19,300 DIY injury claims, with back and spine accidents the most common.

DIY injury claims have remained the highest cost to ACC over the past five years.

ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker said about 90% of all DIY injuries are predictable, therefore preventable.

Whittaker encouraged people to slow down before doing a DIY job to assess the risks of injury.

Tourelle remains a fierce advocate for accessibility, admitting he never thought how wheelchair users experienced the world until he was in a chair himself.

“As soon as you come to a step, that’s a major barrier to you... and how easy it would be to actually adapt systems or buildings.

“All these new townhouses that are going up, none of them are wheelchair accessible. That pushes the disabled community further back – there’s a housing crisis for everybody. That’s magnified for anyone with a disability.”