Nine hour wait at Dunedin Hospital's ED before being seen

Emergency department wait times at Dunedin Hospital ballooned to nine hours last week.

The hospital’s emergency department had 142 patients presenting over a 24-hour period on Wednesday, with a ‘’surge’’ between 1pm-3pm, Te Whatu Ora South hospital and specialist services regional director Dan Pallister-Coward said.

He confirmed that surge led to ‘’a significant wait for some patients and some of those patients unfortunately did wait up to nine hours after being triaged by the ED triage nurse’’.

All patients are triaged by that nurse on arrival, with the sickest patients seen first, and which led to longer wait times for others.

‘’It is important to understand that triage is a dynamic process, meaning a patient’s condition can change over time,’’ he said.

But those patients in the waiting room were monitored, and ‘’encouraged to approach the triage nurse if their condition changes or if they have any questions or concerns while they wait’’, he said.

Pallister-Coward noted that it was common for the department to experience fluctuations, which were difficult to predict, but ED did not turn anyone away who was seeking medical help.

Staff were working 24/7 to ‘’provide the best care they can for all patients’’.

Data from 2022 shows May was the highest month for ED presentations at Southern, with 9752 – compared to the lowest which was in February (7706).

A Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said monthly reporting of performance metrics, including ED presentations, were paused earlier this year while an independent review was conducted.

The review was commenced following identification of issues with the integrity of data that was being reported.

‘’Te Whatu Ora will provide a public update on the findings of the review in the near future, including an action plan to give the public further assurance about performance data,’’ the spokesperson said.

That review as an opportunity to better understand data collection, which would ‘’assist our focus on performance of the health system as we move ahead, including to further improve the quality of public reporting’’.

The Dunedin delay came two days before a visit by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who spoke of the $1.4 billion rebuild of the city’s new hospital.

’’It will be the largest hospital construction project in New Zealand’s history, so we are taking the time to make sure we are getting the design right.’’

He was confident that the city would have one of the best hospitals in the country, ‘’and certainly the newest’’.