Hairdresser saves man's life by spotting skin cancer during routine hair cut

Craig Robertson (left) is grateful to Just Cuts, The Hub team after they spotted a small lesion on his scalp which turned out to be stage three melanoma.

A Christchurch hairdresser has earned himself a client for life after spotting an irregular scalp mark on his head which later turned out to be stage three melanoma.

In August last year, 38-year-old Craig Robertson​ visited Just Cuts, The Hub,​ in Hornby​ for what he thought would be a routine style cut, when senior stylist Awatea Emery​ noticed a small lesion on his scalp.

She asked owner and head stylist Michael Turner​ to inspect, and he “almost immediately” recommended Robertson to get the spot checked by a health professional.

“It kind of looked like a pimple with a yellow centre, but the exterior was very dark. It was like a dark ring on the skin. We looked at it and said, ‘no mate, you're going straight to the hospital’.”

The mark was later identified as stage three melanoma skin cancer, resulting in months of intensive treatment for Robertson, including four sets of surgeries, a skin graft from thigh to head and over 50 lymph nodes removed from the neck.

Melanoma is the third most common cancer in New Zealand with 6,000 melanomas diagnosed each year and over 300 deaths.

The severity of the cancer is measured in five stages with stage three meaning it has penetrated the surface layer of the skin, known as the papillary dermis.

If recognised and treated early, the cancer is almost always curable.

Justcuts/Supplied Michael Turner (left) said he was unaware of Robertson’s diagnosis until two weeks ago when he popped into the store to thank him for saving his life.

Turner said he was unaware of Robertson's diagnosis until two weeks ago when he popped into the store to thank him for saving his life.

“To have someone tell me I’ve saved their life is definitely the pinnacle of my career. I’m not a doctor or nurse, but I’m certainly an immensely proud stylist,” he said.

Robertson said he had the coin-sized lump on his scalp for about three months prior, and had two haircuts elsewhere and nothing was mentioned.

“I also didn’t feel sick, so I hadn't done anything about it. But, after Michael mentioned it, I went to my general practitioner who ran some tests and referred me to a skin specialist where the lump was cut out and tested.

“It was confirmed as melanoma. I was sent for a PET scan where it was shown the cancer had spread to my lymph nodes in my neck.”

Robertson underwent two surgeries to remove the lymph nodes and is still undergoing immunotherapy treatment.

He said all is “going well” recovery wise, and he is now on holiday with his wife in Bali.

“I’m just really thankful to Just Cuts, The Hub team for detecting it early. Because of them, we were able to do something about it, and I’m still here today.”

Auckland hairdresser of over 20 years, Tui Harriman,​ who is also the Just Cuts Sylvia Park manager, said most stylists are trained on skin cancer detection, as well as hair, scalp and nail disorders.

“We’re trained to spot any abnormalities, so it is quite common for us to recommend clients go and see a doctor.”

She said there’s been “one or two” instances in the past year of people coming in to thank their team for saving their lives.