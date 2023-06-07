Folic acid to be added to bread-making flour from August to prevent birth defects

The B vitamin folic acid is essential for the healthy development of babies early in pregnancy. (File photo)

Folic acid will soon be added to bread-making flour to help prevent major birth defects.

From mid-August, the Government will require all non-organic bread-making wheat flour produced or sold in New Zealand to be fortified with folic acid.

Folic acid, a B vitamin, is essential for the healthy development of babies early in pregnancy.

Consuming folic acid just before conception and early on during pregnancy can help protect babies from defects such as spina bifida.

“As just over half of pregnancies in New Zealand are unplanned, many people will not be taking folic acid supplements during this critical time,” deputy director of Public Health Dr Harriette Carr said.

Unsplash Folate is naturally present in many foods. (File photo)

“Introducing mandatory fortification to non-organic bread-making flour, will ensure people of child-bearing age are well-supported to increase their folic acid consumption, as bread is a staple food eaten by most of the population.”

The change will align New Zealand with the public health approach to flour fortification in Australia, Canada, and the USA.

“Folate is naturally present in many foods. Folic acid fortification restores what is lost during processing such as flour milling. It is an internationally well-accepted and safe approach to supporting the development of babies during pregnancy,” Carr said.

After fortification became mandatory in Australia, neural tube defects fell by 14% overall, and by 74% in Indigenous women.