How a Christchurch hairdresser was trained to spot skin cancer

Craig Robertson (left) is grateful to Just Cuts, The Hub team after they spotted a small lesion on his scalp which turned out to be stage three melanoma.

Skin cancer detection has become a crucial part in the training of hairdressers as New Zealand's melanoma cases remain the highest in the world, a national apprenticeship organisation said.

On Wednesday, Stuff reported on Christchurch hairdresser, Michael Turner​​ who had saved a customer’s life by spotting an irregular scalp mark on his client, Craig Robertson​’s head – it turned out to be stage three melanoma.

Robertson underwent months of intensive treatment, including four sets of surgeries, a skin graft from his thigh to head and had over 50 lymph nodes removed from the neck.

He is now undergoing immunotherapy treatment but says all is “going well” recovery wise, and thanked Turner for saving his life.

Melanoma is the third most common cancer in New Zealand with 6000 melanomas diagnosed each year and over 300 deaths.

The severity of the cancer is measured in five stages with stage three meaning it has penetrated the surface layer of the skin, known as the papillary dermis.

If recognised and treated early, the cancer is almost always curable.

Justcuts/Supplied Michael Turner (left) said he was unaware of Robertson’s diagnosis until two weeks ago when he popped into the Just Cuts, The Hub, store to thank him for saving his life.

Auckland hairdresser with over 20 years experience, Tui Harriman​,​ who is also the Just Cuts Sylvia Park manager, said most stylists are trained on skin cancer detection, as well as hair, scalp and nail disorders.

“We’re trained to spot any abnormalities, so it is quite common for us to recommend clients go and see a doctor,” she said.

Suzanne Stratford,​ portfolio team leader for HITO Te Pūkenga, said apprentices or trainees, are taught to recognise and understand the structure of the skin.

Apprenticeships in hairdressing often take 2–4 years of training with the majority of it undertaken in a salon or barbershop.

HITO/Supplied Suzanne Stratford is the portfolio team leader for HITO Te Pūkenga – a national organisation which offers apprenticeships and on-job training qualifications in hairdressing, barbering and beauty therapy.

Stratford said apprentices learn how to recognise abnormalities very early on during their training, and how to tell their clients they have concerns and refer them to the appropriate people.

“We then train them on all the various diseases and disorders related to the hair, so for example, head lice, or ringworms, and then more advanced things to keep an eye out for such as the lump noticed by Michael.”

However, this wasn’t always the case, with this type of training only being introduced within the last two decades in an effort to reduce New Zealand's melanoma death rates.

“There was a need to have this incorporated in the training because of how prevalent melanoma cases are in New Zealand.

“Hairdressers and barbers have very close and personal relationships with their clients, and are able to subconsciously monitor spots not always visible. No one is checking behind the ears, neck or even the very top of the head for example.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Has small talk changed with hairdressers since Covid?

She said hairdressers, when shampooing, are able to feel “funny” bumps and lumps in the hair, and are trained on identifying which ones aren’t “quite right”.

“We don't always hear about the results of our training, but we have increasingly been hearing hairdressers are picking these things up and in some cases, able to detect cancers in the early stages.”

What to look for:

The ABCDEFG model is a simple guide on checking for the early signs of melanoma.

Asym­me­try – The shape of one half does not match the other.

Bor­der – The edges are often ragged, notched, blurred, or irreg­u­lar in out­line; the pig­ment may spread into the sur­round­ing skin.

Colour – The colour is uneven. Shades of black, brown, and tan may be present. Areas of white, grey, red, pink, or blue also may be seen.

Diam­e­ter – Size changes and usu­al­ly increas­es. Typ­i­cal­ly, melanomas are at least 6mm in diam­e­ter (the diam­e­ter of a pencil).

Evolv­ing – look for new moles or changes to any moles.

The EFG rule is another to be mindful of. Look out for:

Ele­vat­ed – Moles that are raised on the skin.

Firm – Moles that are firm to touch.

Grow­ing – Moles that grow and change very rapidly.

