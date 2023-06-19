Fire cupping leaves woman with sticky blister and seeking emergency treatment

A Chinese medicine practitioner has been ordered to apologise to a woman who got an infected blister after undergoing fire cupping therapy. (File photo)

A Chinese medicine practitioner breached four patient rights when a woman he performed fire cupping on developed a blister which became infected, the Health and Disability Commissioner says.

The woman had a shoulder injury and, in 2020, received seven rounds of fire cupping – a form of Chinese traditional medicine which uses heated suction cups on the skin.

During the seventh treatment she felt pain on her back and went home to find a large and painful blister at one of the cupping sites. She returned to the practitioner the same afternoon, who popped the blister with a needle and applied a traditional herbal plaster.

The plaster contained unknown ingredients, was likely not sterile and left a sticky substance in the blister, the commissioner’s decision said.

READ MORE:

* Traditional Chinese medicine to be regulated under new law

* Big advertisers channelled more spending towards newspapers in April

* Acupuncturist censured after 'extremely deep' needles collapsed patient's lung

* This week we tried: Cupping at the Maxwell Clinic



A week later the woman’s GP told her to seek emergency treatment for the wound and over the next months she made repeated visits to the emergency centre to remove the sticky, brown residue and treat the wound, which had become infected. She also needed antibiotics.

When the woman complained to the practitioner’s clinic, he apologised and offered her $500 in compensation. The woman later told the commissioner she wanted to deal with the complaint formally, “not in any under-the-table kind of way”.

The compensation offer was inappropriate, deputy Commissioner Deborah James said. She reminded him not to "take actions that could be interpreted by a consumer as subverting a complaints process and/or avoiding accountability for any perceived deficits in the care provided”.

James found the practitioner in multiple breaches of the Code in place to protect patient rights. That included not properly explaining the treatment’s risks and side effects, failing to get adequate informed consent, using a herbal plaster to treat the blister, and poor clinical documentation.

Sarah Brook/Stuff Fire cupping is a type of traditional Chinese medicine. (File photo)

The New Zealand Acupuncture Standards Authority (NZASA) did its own investigation and report into the practitioner which led to a range of recommendations, including further education.

The authority also stated consent should be an ongoing process between the consumer and practitioner, which James agreed with.

”It is not sufficient merely to rely on a signed consent form checked by a receptionist," James said.

The wound should have been treated with a sterile, non-adhesive dressing, both James and the NZASA said.

The herbal plaster was inappropriate, given the unknown ingredients, lack of expiry date, quality, or licencing mark and the fact that it was likely not sterile, James said.

James recommended the practitioner apologise to the woman and fully develop compliant informed consent and complaints procedures and arrange an official audit of his patient notes.