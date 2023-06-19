Woman 'stripped of dignity and mana' after complications over vaginal mesh surgery

A gynaecologist was found to have broken health regulations by failing to give a patient adequate information about the potential complications from a surgical mesh operation. (File photo)

A gynaecologist failed to provide adequate information and explain the risks of an operation involving surgical mesh to a woman who later experienced “significant complications,” deputy health and disability commissioner Rose Wall has found.

The breaches related to the care a woman received involving the insertion of a surgical mesh product, transobturator tape (TOT).

The woman experienced significant complications after the procedure, and it was later found the surgical mesh had eroded through her vaginal wall.

In June 2013 the woman, who was in her 40s at the time, had a TOT procedure, pelvic floor repair and a total vaginal hysterectomy to treat stress urinary incontinence and a vaginal prolapse.

READ MORE:

* Woman left needing wheelchair after ambo staff fail to diagnose spinal injury

* Living with debilitating endometriosis pain: GP after GP failed me and it's not good enough

* 'Pattern of poor care' at rest home led to man's death from perforated intestine

* Kiwi mother's surgical mesh nightmare



In the years following the surgery she experienced chronic pelvic pain and an increase in urinary tract infections that required long-term antibiotics.

In 2018, the mesh was found to have eroded through the wall of her vagin, and the woman had to undergo another operation to remove it.

In a complaint made to the Health And Disability Commissioner, the woman said she was not informed of “less invasive” treatment options for her incontinence before she agreed to surgical treatment, and that she was not told of risks about the mesh sling procedure to ensure she was fully informed of what she was undertaking.

She also said she was not given any written information at the time regarding different surgical options, nor were the risks of gynaecological mesh surgery explained to her.

SUPPLIED Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall said the gynaecologist did not adequately explain the risks of the procedure to the woman, and urged him to formally apologise to her. (File photo)

The woman’s gynaecologist, referred to in the report as Dr B, said he did explain verbally to the woman but acknowledged that in his written letter he did not describe in detail the “various options” he discussed with her.

Wall, however, concluded the gynaecologist did not adequately explain the risks of gynaecological surgical mesh to his patient before performing the TOT procedure.

The commissioner found the gynaecologist to have breached health regulations for failing to give the woman information she might reasonably have expected tor receive.

The woman signed a consent form, but she said that did not mean she was confirming she fully understood all the risks associated with the surgery.

The operation was carried out on June 12, 2013.

A week later, two days after she was discharged from hospital, the woman returned after suffering severe vaginal and abdominal pain and vaginal bleeding. She was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection and a small bleed in her vaginal wall.

The woman told the Health and Disability Commissioner that in the years after the procedure she experienced an increase in recurrent urinary tract infections, and that this was a result of the sling not having been loosened following her surgery.

On November 21, 2018 she underwent an operation to remove the TOT and repair her vagina.

In her complaint, the woman spoke of the significant impact that the complications of her mesh surgery have had on her life.

She said the numerous vaginal investigations she had to undergo meant she felt she had lost her dignity and privacy, and left her finding going to medical appointments extremely challenging.

Unsplash The woman said the episode had left her feeling she had lost her dignity and that she had been stripped of her mana. (File photo)

The woman, who is of Pākehā and Māori background, said her care was not managed with the dignity and traditions of her Māori heritage, and that it had undermined her rangatiratanga (autonomy) and stripped her of her mana.

Dr B said that he was very sorry for what the woman endured.

Wall also found the gynaecologist breached a section of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers' Rights, which gives consumers the right to make an informed choice and give informed consent.

“It follows that, without the necessary information, the patient was not able to make an informed choice and give informed consent to the surgery.

“I am also critical that the gynaecologist did not document which alternative treatment options were discussed with his patient and what information was provided about these options,” the commissioner said.

Since the event the gynaecologist has made a number of changes to his practice. He has stopped using the TOT surgical mesh product and has also improved his documentation about pre-operative counselling, the report said.

Wall also recommended that the gynaecologist make a formal written apology to the woman.