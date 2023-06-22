Overheated servers behind IT outage at Wellington hospitals

A tech issue is affecting hospitals in the greater Wellington Region, with patients warned appointments may be affected.

Overheated servers are behind a serious technical failure affecting public hospitals in the greater Wellington region, Te Whatu Ora has confirmed.

Although the servers were back online, health officials said systems were running slow and some patient appointments, surgeries and procedures may need to be rescheduled.

The fault was found about 4am on Thursday, caused by failure to an internal cooling system, causing multiple servers to overheat and shut down, Te Whatu Ora said in a statement.

This confirmed what multiple sources had already told Stuff, when the agency earlier refused to answer questions or be interviewed about the outage.

Applications running on those servers automatically switched to the remaining servers, but the increased load caused disruption and delays to clinical and support systems.

There was no external cause or influence contributing to this outage, it said.The cooling system for the servers, and a backup system failed, meaning a reboot was required.

Affected hospitals are Wellington Regional, Kenepuru, Hutt, Wairarapa and Ratonga Rua o Porirua – the mental health campus.

Anyone who cannot have their appointment or procedure will be rescheduled, Te Whatu Ora said.

Anyone in need of emergency or urgent care will still receive it.