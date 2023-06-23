Deadly Meningococcal B back, after nearly disappearing during Covid pandemic

Cases of deadly meningococcal are rising, with most infections caused by either a “relatively rare” overseas strain or one that caused an epidemic in New Zealand in the 1990s and 2000s.

The disease killed 23-year-old Wellington-based hairdresser Rebekah Emmett in May. Last year, two in children under 5 and one teenager died from meningococcal.

Meningococcal also claimed of the life of Miwa Chapman​ at the age of 19 in 2020, when she was in her second year of an engineering degree at the University of Canterbury.

Seventy-two cases of meningococcal were detected in 2022, according to the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR).

So far this year to June 9, 21 cases have been notified. However, because the disease is most prevalent in winter and spring, New Zealand has just entered the “peak” season for infections.

“This [disease] has been one that’s been a concern for quite some time,” Auckland University associate professor and vaccinologist Helen Petousis-Harris said.

Olga Kononenko/Unsplash Meningococcal is a serious disease that can put sufferers in hospital quickly after contracting it. (File photo)

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the prevalence of meningococcal was increasing, but due to lockdowns and public health measures like mass masking in 2020 and 2021, it almost disappeared.

It is an uncommon, but serious disease that can cause both meningitis –infection of the membranes around the brain and spinal cord – and septicaemia (blood poisoning).

Māori are disproportionately affected. Last year, more than 70% of infants who contracted the disease were Māori.

The bacteria that cause meningococcal can be grouped into different “types”, the most common of which are A, B, C, W and Y.

B is the most widely detected group in New Zealand.

Of the 51 cases for which a “type” could be identified in 2022, 82% were found to be type B. Of type B cases, 28 were caused by one of two strains of the disease: P1.7-12,14 and P1.7-2,4.

P1.7-12,14 is “relatively rare” internationally, ESR’s annual report noted.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Vaccinologist and associate professor Helen Petousis-Harris says everyone should remain alert to the symptoms of meningococcal – regardless of their vaccination status.

P1.7-2,4 is known as the “New Zealand epidemic” strain. It was responsible for 6128 infections and 252 deaths people between 1991 and 2007. ESR’s annual report said one of last year’s fatalities was caused by the New Zealand epidemic strain. The group and strain was not determined for the two other deaths.

This year, 11 cases have been identified as type B. Four of those were found to be caused by P1.7-12,14 and four by P1.7-2,4.

Since March, a vaccine against meningococcal B – Bexsero – has been funded for those most at risk of contracting the disease: children aged under 5 and 13 to 24-year-olds living in communal accommodation such as university halls of residence.

Petousis-Harris said while it was good that a vaccine was now more widely available, and Bexsero was “broadly protective” against most strains of meningococcal B, it was important that even those who had been immunised stayed vigilant to the symptoms of the disease.

Those who had received a different meningococcal B vaccine in the late 2000s may have a false sense of security because their immunity will have waned.

“It can get quite confusing for people ... I think the key message is always remain alert for this. No vaccine is one hundred [per cent] effective anyway.”

About one in 10 cases of meningococcal are fatal. A further one in five people who contract it are left with permanent disabilities, including brain damage, hearing loss and the amputation of limbs.

Symptoms of meningococcal

Sometimes described as “flu-like”, they can come on very suddenly or not all at once. They include: