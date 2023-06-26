Commissioner lays bare failures in mental health care after man who talked of suicide dies

A man in his 60s who died after self-harming was failed by poor record keeping and communication, the Health and Disability Commissioner finds. (File photo)

Warning: This story discusses self harm.

Poor record keeping and communication are behind failures in mental health care for a man in his 60s who died in Wellington Hospital after harming himself, according to a patient rights watchdog.

The man had been in the mental health system since his teens and was being cared for by two psychiatrists and the crisis contact centre in Greater Wellington, through Te Whatu Ora, Capital, Coast and Hutt Valley at the time of his death in 2019.

Before his death, the man’s parents raised concerns about their son’s deteriorating mental state including suicidal ideation, agitation, insomnia, panic attacks and depression.

On the day the man self-harmed, he was facing changes to his care that would see him transferred from a mental health service to care in the community.

This plan had been spoken about for several months, including at a whānau meeting. The patient interpreted this as his care being withdrawn, which made his distress worse.

But crisis mental health teams kept poor records of his increased contact with them over this time and failed to share important updates with his general practitioner, the Health and Disability Commissioner found.

There was no evidence the man’s GP had been told his psychiatrist had reduced antipsychotic medication at the patient’s request – and no record of the psychiatrist warning him this could affect his symptoms, deputy commissioner Dr Vanessa Caldwell said.

The inadequate documentation contributed to “a distinct lack of clarity and action” about changes in the man’s care, treatment plans and expectations, Caldwell said, who found Te Whatu Ora and a psychiatrist in breach of the code in place to protect patients as a result.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The man died in Wellington Hospital in 2019. (File photo)

There was “collective failure by several clinicians at various points of crisis contact and at the whānau meeting to offer appropriate support to the man following his increasing distress which was entirely predictable”, Caldwell said.

Te Whatu Ora “unreservedly accepts” the findings and the breach, the mental health service’s executive clinical director, Paul Oxnam said.

“We would like to take this opportunity to again express our sincerest condolences to the person’s whānau for the loss of their loved one, and to apologise for the shortcomings in the care we provided.”

He accepted the poor clinical record keeping and communication with the man’s GP and the patient and his family should have been better supported after the whānau meeting which left the patient distressed.

The service had reviewed its audits to improve clinical processes and record-keeping, Oxnam said.

“An audit has been developed to improve record-keeping and ensure timely communication between MHAIDS [the mental health service] and other providers. We also intend to review systems within teams to ensure appropriate support is provided for the person and whānau following whānau hui and other situations where distress may be experienced,” Oxnam said.

Oxnam confirmed the psychiatrist found in breach of the code is retired and no longer provides any psychiatry services, including locum or casual contracting to Te Whatu Ora. Caldwell withdrew her recommendations related to his practice based on this.

The deputy commissioner also recommended both Te Whatu Ora and the psychiatrist provide written apologies to the man’s whānau, and that Te Whatu Ora provide a written reflection to the HDC about what it had learnt from the tragedy within three months.