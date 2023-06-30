ED staff after better communication from Te Whatu Ora as winter illness takes its toll

One ED worker is calling for Te Whatu Ora to be more transparent about the pressures facing emergency departments. (File photo)

It’s only been one month into the chilly season, but emergency departments (ED) are experiencing lengthy wait times for patients, ambulances are being ramped because hospitals are full, and staffing is limited due to sickness.

There are reports patients are waiting over 24hrs to be admitted to see a doctor, many of them being elderly, and ambulances are banked for up to 6hrs waiting to admit a patient, effecting how they respond to other community emergencies.

But these are all well-known pressures that EDs around the country are facing as the health sector struggles with the onslaught of severe illnesses, staff shortages and ED’s that aren’t fit for purpose.

What is needed is more transparency from Te Whatu Ora in communicating the pressures facing ED and setting people’s expectations if they choose to come to ED, says one healthworker on the front line.

One woman, who Stuff has agreed to keep anonymous in order to protect her job, works for an emergency department in a North Island hospital and said her department was running on three quarters of their recommended staffing levels due to sickness.

“We are regularly having five to six patients in who have been there over 24hrs and this obviously has a knock on effect on the number of patients we can have in an emergency department.”

The longer a patient stayed in ED, the higher their morbidity increased, she said.

The woman said emergency departments were being told pharmacies and after hours clinics would take the impact with patients presenting with common coughs and colds, but there had been “minimal advertising” about this from Te Whatu Ora.

“A lot of these patients, they don’t feel safe going to see a pharmacist because that’s a complete change of the way of doing things,” she said.

For after hours clinics, there are not enough doctors to take on more patients.

As everything had been centralised, there was no responsibility at a local level, she said.

Nobody is getting in touch with primary care or the public to get the message out that when there is a problem at ED, there needs to be a reminder to the public about cold and cough season, not going out when you’re sick and wearing a mask if necessary.

“We are seeing large amounts of Covid, RSV and influenza and seeing people who are positive for two or three of those at the same time.”

Some hospitals run a system that would notify how long the wait times were and would sometimes offer vouchers to cover an urgent care appointment said executive director of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists, Sarah Dalton.

But Dalton said there was not always an after hours option for people who needed it.

“Once you hit an ED you’ve got a lot of staff whose priority is to try and triage, sort out patients, determine who needs to be seen most quickly and make sure that that happens to the extent that’s possible given the current staffing gaps and staffing pressure.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Association of Salaried Medical Specialists executive director Sarah Dalton said there was a reluctance to voice the pressures EDs are facing to the public. (File photo)

Dalton said it was pretty “messy” out there and communication was not Te Whatu Ora’s number one skill.

There was a reluctance to voice these pressures for fears the public would lose faith in our hospital system, but there came a point where getting access to hospitals was difficult and this should be communicated.

Dalton said union members would always encourage people to come to ED, but there were not enough doctors on medical wards to make the process go faster.

A Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said hospital emergency departments across the motu were “always very busy” and wait times depended on the clinical priority of the patient presenting.

“Winter is often a time of increased pressure on our hospitals and Emergency Departments, and many will experience a surge of winter illness and injury presentations and admissions.”

The average wait time to see a doctor or nurse practitioner in ED at Taranaki Base Hospital and Hawera Hospital is up to 3 hrs.

For Palmerston North Hospital, the wait is 3.22 hrs, in Nelson it’s 48.6 minutes and for Wairau Hospital in Marlborough it’s 57.8 mins.

Timaru Hospital had an average wait of 68 mins and Southland Hospital a wait of 62 mins.

This data has been pulled from the week of June 19 -25.

The spokesperson said ED was always open and anyone who needed urgent care should go to ED “without delay” but people should take practical steps to make sure they didn’t get “seriously unwell”.