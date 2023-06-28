Kidney dialysis units in ‘crisis’ amid chronic under-staffing and rise in patient numbers

Evan Smith had kidney failure and spent 7 years on dialysis. (Video first published September 2021)

Some people with kidney disease are having to travel four hours a day, three times a week to get specialist dialysis because of a lack of staff and treatment spaces.

Aotearoa’s 15 kidney dialysis units are operating in a “crisis situation,” struggling to cope with growing numbers of patients, too few treatment areas and chronic under-staffing, a report has found.

Haemodialysis is a form of dialysis in which a patient’s blood is cleansed by a dialysis machine. The patient is hooked up by a tube from a vein in the arm to a dialysis machine, where the blood is cleansed of waste products, which is the role kidneys carry out.

The Dialysis Capacity report, carried out between June 2022 and February this year, shows some dialysis units are operating beyond capacity.

There are 1980 patients receiving long-term dialysis in a hospital or dialysis centre, but the current capacity is only for 1764 patients to get their treatment three times a week, the report said.

One dialysis machine can treat four patients each day, but eight of the 15 dialysis units reported a space ratio of above four, with three units saying they are having to try and squeeze six patients into a dialysis chair or bed every day.

Supplied Aotearoa’s 15 kidney dialysis units are operating in a “crisis situation”.

The report also found significant inequities in kidney disease prevalence, treatment access and long-term outcomes for different groups of New Zealanders.

Māori and Pacific people are four to five times more likely to receive dialysis or kidney transplant for end-stage kidney disease than New Zealand European people, and have lower access to kidney transplants.

Kidney Health New Zealand (KHNZ) called on the government, Te Whatu Ora and Te Aka Whai Ora to urgently address the shortages.

“This shortfall is due to a lack of planning over many years to provide critical infrastructure across the system. Longer-term planning and strategy are required, and soon,” KHNZ acting general manager Traci Stanbury said.

HANNAH MARTIN/Stuff Haemodialysis is a specialist treatment in which a patient’s blood is cleansed by a dialysis machine.

There is a 25% staffing shortfall overall, with 100 extra full-time dialysis staff needed, the report found.

There should be four patients per full time equivalent staff, but it is currently six. Staff reported doing double shifts to protect patients’ health.

David Johnson, president of The Australia and NZ Society of Nephrologists, said the situation was “extremely concerning”.

“Unless swift corrective and preventative action is taken, there is a high risk of serious clinical incidents and loss of life, which will disproportionately affect the most vulnerable and disadvantaged sections of the community, particularly those living in rural and remote locations,” he said.