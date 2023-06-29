NZ's first robot-assisted hip surgery completed in Auckland

The robot-assisted hip replacement surgery was the first to be done in New Zealand. (File image)

New Zealand’s first robot-assisted hip replacement surgery has taken place, at a private hospital in Auckland.

Considered a game-changer in healthcare, the surgery was done at Franklin Hospital on Wednesday.

Orthopaedic surgeon Anthony Maher was also involved in the two-hour procedure, and expects the patient to be discharged this week.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Maher said.

“We love doing our job and we see technology filtering through our medical services. The patients have the advantage.”

Robot assisted surgery is not new – the country's first robot-assisted surgery on a knee was at the North Shore Hospital in 2017.

“It’s been around for a while but this is the first for a hip replacement,” Maher said.

“It’s the same as the traditional procedure, but with the addition of a robot which positions the implant. Before we used to use personal experience, x-rays and feel the patient's anatomy to place the implant.”

Maher said a lot of planning went into the operation, including hours spent templating the hip.

During the surgery, the robotic arm was guided by a surgeon.

“The big advantage is that there is less soft tissue damage for patients, because the robotic arm gets the implant in at a tighter, precise spot. There is better recovery and reduces the risk of dislocation.”

Maher said he was excited to have conducted the first of its kind in New Zealand – and plans to do more.

Franklin Hospital general manager Melanie Skelton said the surgery was a good addition to the services.

The hospital has been in operation for 18 months, opened during a Covid-19 lockdown.

“One of the reasons why we built in the first place is because we felt the people in the Franklin area, so south Auckland and north Waikato, were being disadvantaged in the medical services they were missing out on,” Skelton said.

“And it’s worked out really well, we have a lot of local people coming through and it’s good that we’re able to provide another service for them here.”