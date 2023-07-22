'Nothing short of astonishing': Health Ministry to recommend reversal of opioid access loosening blunder

Legal opioid OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma has acknowledged its role in the opioid epidemic, paid $634m in fines and pleaded guilty to contributing to thousands of opioid deaths

More legal changes will be needed to reverse the "astonishing" regulation blunder that loosened access restrictions to highly addictive opioid painkillers in the middle of a global overdose crisis.

A November amendment to the Misuse of Drugs Regulations tripled the maximum prescription period from one month to three, with a month’s worth able to be doled out at once. That’s despite opioid drugs contributing to 333 Kiwi overdose deaths from 2017-2021, according to the NZ Drug Foundation.

The full effects of the blunder are investigated in The Post.

In a submission calling for the regulation change to be reversed, then Pain Society president David Rice called the move “nothing short of astonishing”.

“One of the main controls and safeguards that prescribers had for managing risk of inappropriate access to opioids was the amount of opioid allowed to be prescribed and dispensed at any one time.”

Toby Talbot/AP While the rest of the world is desperately trying to rein in use of opioid painkillers, amid a global overdose crisis, New Zealand has “inadvertently” made it easier to access more of the highly addictive drugs.

That was among dozens of alarmed submissions to the Health Ministry’s March consultation on Safe Access to Opioids.

Auckland Opioid Treatment Service reported a “marked increase” in people developing opioid dependence through prescribed opioids, and warned tripling the prescription period would “inevitably” increase that further.

An addiction specialist wrote: “Stop making a hard job harder.”

”The stuff of nightmares,” one pharmacist submitted. “DO NOT ALLOW IT.”

Auckland pain specialist Tipu Aamir said three-month prescriptions were inappropriate, as cancer patients needed regular dose review and most non-cancer patients should not be taking opioids long-term, as they cause dependence and side effects and can make pain worse.

”Especially for chronic, non-cancer pain, nobody should be prescribed a three-month prescription.”

Palliative medicine specialist Delamy Keall also advocated a return to one-month prescriptions.

”The system was not broken. It was an excellent way of protecting our community from having excess opioids available ...To me, it’s the parallel to the gun problem in America. If you have that many guns on the street, someone is going to get killed. If you have that much opioid in the community, people are going to get their hands on it, they’re going to abuse it, and they’re going to die.”

College of GPs president Samantha Murton was dumbfounded that “everyone else is trying to get this under control, and you’re letting the horse out of the gate”.

”We’d like to see it at least as regulated as it was, if not better.”

The Health Ministry now admits the loosening of opioid access restrictions was "inadvertent”.

The regulation change was intended to make it easier for ADHD patients to get their Class B drugs, and it wasn’t until after the law was passed that anyone realised the drug class also included highly addictive opioids, such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone.

Submitters also reported getting unclear, delayed and conflicting information following the regulation change.

The Health Ministry now acknowledges its original consultation on the rule change was “limited” and a review of how the botch-up happened found “several areas for improving our engagement with the health sector”.

The subsequent Safe Access to Opioids consultation delivered “a clear message that 3-month prescriptions were unnecessarily long for opioids, given their risk of harm, and were out of step with best practice in pain management”, a spokesperson said.

Given the “general support” for a return to the one-month prescription limit, the ministry would recommend further regulation changes, the ministry said. Three-month prescriptions would remain for ADHD drugs.

But pain experts said reversing the rule change would not reduce the thousands of Kiwis dependent on opioids for ongoing, non-cancer pain, despite evidence they’re largely ineffective.

Buzz Burrell, a GP with a special interest in chronic pain, said there was a dire need for more funding of non-drug alternatives, such as physiotherapy and psychological support.

“We are so under-serviced for chronic pain services in the country. It's embarrassing.”

Read the full Investigation in The Post