'I'm going to live': Woman who hasn't eaten for two years raises money for vital surgery

Anna Hill needs to head overseas for a life altering operation for her oesophagus, as she is unable to eat or drink.

Anna Hill is now thinking of her first meal in almost two years, after raising the money needed for a life-changing operation.

The plight of the 38-year-old mother-of-four featured on Stuff this week, with Hill looking at surgery in India where surgeons would make a new oesophagus out of her stomach.

She was tired of waiting for the public health system, after the muscles in her oesophagus began to die while late in the pregnancy with her now 19-month old.

That left her unable to eat, while she struggled to drink – and hold down – a sip of water.

The former hospital nurse was now unemployed, and had spent her savings on countless doctor visits and medications, but now she had hope thanks to a Givealittle campaign which raised the required $25,000 for surgery.

‘’I’m going to live,’’ a delighted Hill told Stuff on Thursday.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Anna Hill, of Dunedin, is wanting to go to India for an operation she hopes will allow her to eat and drink again.

Hill said she was looking forward to the operation, which includes recuperating in Delhi for the three weeks post surgery.

But she was also looking forward to her first meal, which was ‘’likely something mushy, anyway’’.

Since becoming ill, she had missed out on important family occasions, while her weight had dropped dramatically and she little energy left for basic tasks, including caring for her toddler.

‘’I just sit here and dribble into a towel, or a bucket,’’ Hill said on Wednesday as she pounded her chest to help alleviate the congestion she experienced.

What a difference a day makes. Now Hill would book her operation – expected to be in September – and would then look at travel arrangements, costing about $5000 for her to fly solo.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Anna Hill with her 19-month-old daughter.

Hill had never travelled overseas, but told Stuff she had a passport in preparation.

‘’I’m already to go, I’m so excited.’’

Next week she will receive a feeding tube to keep her dehydrated, as she counts down the days until she travels to India.

‘’I’m so flipping humbled.’’