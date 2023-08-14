Suicide survivor creates crisis kit to help those 'let down' by system

Morgen Nimmo has been documenting her mental health journey online and has developed a mental health crisis kit to help people who, like her, are struggling to access mental health services.

“I was told to just hang on. I was constantly told there was hope, but there is none.”

Morgen​ Nimmo is so mentally unwell she cannot work, she feels she has no quality of life, and she’s tried to take it twice while waiting to see a psychologist.

After nine months on the public wait list she was told she’d need to go private, but even if she could afford it, there were no psychologists in her area with capacity to take on new patients.

Frustrated with the situation, Nimmo, 24, has developed her own crisis deescalation kit. It includes prompts to help people pull together things that may ground them, based on different senses.

She’s also been sharing her story on Tik Tok where she says Kiwis are continually being let down by the mental health system.

Te Whatu Ora Nelson Marlborough mental health and addictions general manager Jane Kinsey acknowledged that for some people, receiving specialist mental health care when they needed it was a challenge.

Since 2019, $87 million had been committed to help address mental health and addiction workforce development and expansion across Aotearoa, she said.

A national Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said Budget 2022 also included an investment of $100 million in specialist mental health and addiction services and that initiatives funded by this allocation were due to come online over the next few months.

Nimmo first became ill in 2020 and quickly progressed to the point where she needed to resign from her job as a youth mentor.

“I loved what I was doing, but I was just too unwell,” she said.

She started counselling where she was living in Auckland at the time but was discharged when she exhausted funding options for sessions.

When Nimmo moved home to Nelson, her GP referred her to the community mental health team who assigned a case officer to her and put her on a wait list.

She saw a psychiatrist who adjusted her medication last year, but was discharged back to her GP and another seven months went by with no help as even options like group therapy had wait lists.

New Zealand Psychological Society president Tania Anstiss said there was a “severe” shortage of psychologists in New Zealand.

It’s estimated that the country is more than 1000 psychologists short with more people leaving the profession than joining.

“For example, in Clinical Psychology alone – which is only one discipline of psychology – fewer than 70 new clinical psychologists are registered each year, whilst approximately 90 leave the workforce annually.

ACC Sir John Kirwan teamed up with ACC to talk about workplace mental health at the Business Central Health and Safety Roadshow in Wellington. (First published 15/05/23)

“When you compare that with the number of people accessing mental health and addiction services growing 73% over the past 10 years, it’s easy to see why psychologists are struggling to keep up with demand,” Anstiss said.

While people left for many reasons, the choice was increasingly prompted by burnout, extreme stress, unmanageable caseloads, poor working conditions, and low remuneration, Anstiss said.

In April 2022, the national average vacant rate for psychological work was 20%, but annual turnover can be as high as 60% in some regions.

Figuring out the average wait time to start psychology treatment is tough, because of all the different kinds of contracts psychologists work under.

However, Anstiss pointed to a survey conducted in 2021 by a grassroots petition #GrowThePsychforce, when whānau were reporting wait times of up to two years to see a clinician.

“Whānau were also reporting losing family members to suicide while waiting to get them seen by a psychologist. One person reported calling over 30 psychologists to try and find someone with an open wait list,” she said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Te Whatu Ora Nelson Marlborough mental health and addictions general manager Jane Kinsey says the new Nelson Hospital will have a dedicated space in its emergency department for people with mental health or addictions concerns. [File photo]

Psychologists were part of a wide group of mental health clinicians – like social workers, doctors, nurses, occupational therapists – who all had their own skill set and not everyone would need to see a psychologist, Anstiss said.

But she added: “People should have options for accessing timely appropriate support, and that includes having the option to access a psychologist who is responsive to their specific cultural needs, if that is right for them.”

Te Whatu Ora Nelson Marlborough’s Jane Kinsey said the mental health service responded to people with acute or urgent needs within 24 to 48 hours and that they would offer treatment immediately, if they were able to.

”When people are on a wait list for certain therapies, we offer advice, contact, and resources, as well as group therapy sessions and other therapeutic interventions while they wait,” she said.

For Nelson Marlborough, the government’s increased mental health funding has meant a strong focus on recruitment to a now fully staffed Mental Health and Addictions team and increasing access to Health Improvement Practitioners who work in general practice, Kinsey said.

A Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said the new national Access and Choice programme provided free primary mental wellbeing and addiction support for those with mild to moderate issues.

“We have a boosted funding for telehealth like 1737 and Youthline and digital services apps like Groov and Headstrong,” the spokesperson said.

Te Whatu Ora has also launched wellbeingsupport.health.nz with instructions for those in crisis, they said.

“We know for some people getting the specialist help they want is still too hard,” the spokesperson said.

Services and initiatives funded by the 2022 Budget are expected to come online in the coming months.

“This will help increase the capacity of mental health and addiction services in many Districts and start to ease pressure on some of the existing services,” the spokesperson added.

In the meantime, Nimmo had been using grounding techniques and hopes to help others by giving them the tools to build their own crisis deescalation kit.

“From personal experience, with heightened emotions it can be difficult to make decisions,” she explained, so she was looking for a way to make grounding as simple as possible.