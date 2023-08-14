A doctor delayed diagnosis of man's lung cancer for more than a month

A doctor has asked to apologise after he failed to refer an elderly man for a CT scan after an x-ray found a mass on his lung.

The error delayed the man’s diagnosis of aggressive lung cancer for more than a month.

A report by the Health and Disability Commissioner found a physician and Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury breached the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers' Rights

The Deputy Commissioner said, in the report released on Monday, the man presented to an emergency department several times and was diagnosed with angina in August 2019.

A chest X-ray taken on August 30 identified a mass on his right lung and a CT scan was recommended.

However, the recommendation was not acted on by a physician, who was not named in the report. The mass was not identified as malignant lung cancer until more than a month later.

SUPPLIED The man presented to emergency department several times before he was diagnosed with aggressive cancer

The man, referred to as Mr A, was in his 80s with a complex medical history and has since died from the aggressive cancer.

A peer review done in February 2020 of a previous chest x-ray the man had on August 6 found a visible 15mm nodule. By August 30, it had grown to 19mm and by the time he was referred to a CT scan on October 7 it was 35mm.

The man complained to the Commissioner in January 2020 saying he was angry and disappointed at the lack of respect shown by the medical staff who made decisions about his treatment without consulting him. He was extremely concerned that this might happen to someone else.

The Deputy Commissioner found it was a serious departure from the standard of care, although an earlier diagnosis may not have affected the outcome.

They found systemic issues at Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury meant no clinician took responsibility to inform the man despite several different clinicians in two different departments being aware of the failure to act on the radiologist’s recommendation.

They recommended Te Whatu Ora and the physician apologise to the family.

It also recommended an audit of radiology reports the physician had received and for Te Whatu Ora to review and audit its policies on open disclosure, patient referrals and discharge summaries.

UNSPLASH The man, in his 80s, has died since laying a complaint with the Health & Disability Commissioner

Te Whatu Ora Waitaha unreservedly apologised for the delay and also said that it very much regretted not having been able to clarify and explain its care and clinical reasoning, and its plans for improvements, to the man while he was alive.

“Te Whatu Ora stated that it may have been reassuring for Mr A to have received the feedback that the delay of one month to get his follow-up CT would not have made any significant difference to the course of his very aggressive lung cancer,” the report said.

The doctor told the Commissioner he fully accepted responsibility for the error and the delay.

“He was deeply saddened to hear of Mr A’s death, and that he would like to wish Mr A’s family his sincerest condolences.”