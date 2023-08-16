New Zealand hospitals advertise for more than 7000 staff

There are more than 7000 health vacancies across New Zealand, but the situation is improving. (File photo)

New Zealand’s hospital workforce is short by around 7136 full-time workers – with almost 40% of those vacancies being for nursing positions.

The dearth is being felt most acutely in Auckland, which has 1128.7 full-time equivalent (FTE) vacancies, and Capital and Coast with 1105.5 FTE, followed by Counties Manukau with 731.3 FTE.

But the regions are also feeling the pinch, with 662.6 vacancies in Southern, and 603.4 in the Waikato.

The total vacancies as of March 31 are a steep drop from the 11,776.2 vacancies for New Zealand hospitals recorded at June 30, 2022.

The most recent numbers were released to Stuff under the Official Information Act, but they did not include information for Canterbury and the West Coast District, as the data was under quality improvement processes.

Te Whatu Ora chief people officer Andrew Slater said the health agency was making every effort to build sustainable workforce in what continued to be a challenging recruitment environment.

Slater said the data included unfilled positions that had been budgeted for, as well as vacancies that had only temporarily been filled.

The biggest pinch point was in nursing, with 2782.9 FTE vacancies across the county, while allied and scientific staff accounted for 1375 vacancies.

Te Whatu Ora said it could not quantify the impact of staff shortages on surgery wait lists as it did not hold that information.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF The Government has outlined "six action areas" to boost the number of nurses and doctors amid an ongoing worker shortage.

However, Slater said an expert advisory group had been established to analyse theatre capacity nationally and make sure it was being used as efficiently as possible.

Te Whatu Ora was working on a “realistic" recovery plan which would inform where health money would be spent, he said.

“We are taking a nationally co-ordinated approach to reduce wait lists. Over the last year thanks to the tireless work of our teams across the country we have delivered over 21,000 more planned care interventions above expectations.”

The agency was currently prioritising urgent patients and those who have been on the wait list the longest.

It was expected that no patients – except those waiting for orthopaedic surgery – would be waiting longer than 12 months for treatment.

“Ensuring people have equitable and timely access to planned care is a priority for Te Whatu Ora, and while it will take time for wait list timeframes to get to where everyone would like them to be, progress is being made,” Slater said.

In the meantime, Health New Zealand was looking to national and international recruitment while trying to build the local workforce, he said.