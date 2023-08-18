Pasifika women turn out in pink for awareness breakfast

From left, Perry Collins, Sierra Collins, Aiga Toomalatai, Kahealani Fiso and Lipe Collins are among the women at the Pink Breakfast at the Pacific Island Advisory Cultural Trust on Thursday.

“Pacific women have a core role in their community, and often they put others ahead of themselves.”

That’s why Dr Letava Tafuna'i and her team have launched a campaign to encourage screening and immunisations.

Tafuna'i is the WellSouth senior clinical advisor for Pasifika – a new role she’s been in for six months.

As part of her work, she’s making sure primary care is being offered in settings that are accessible and comfortable for Pasifika women.

WellSouth partnered with the Southern Pacific Provider Trust and Te Whatu Ora Southern to host a Pink Breakfast at Pacific Island Advisory Cultural Trust (PIACT) in Invercargill on Thursday.

These events would be held all over Southland and Otago in the coming months.

Tafuna'i said one of the things the southern Pasifika community have asked for was to be able to ask questions in a space they felt comfortable in.

The breakfast included talks on cervical and breast screening, but women were also able to get both at the events.

PIACT staff were also provided with information so that women would be able to visit them with questions in the future.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff WellSouth senior clinical adviser for Pasifika Dr Letava Tafuna'i says its important women prioritise themselves by getting screened for diseases like breast cancer and HPV.

“We want to make health services accessible,” Tafuna'i said.

Pasifika women were more likely to not get screened – particularly for cervical and breast screening, she said.

“Working on prevention is better than a cure. We’re empowering women.”

Since her appointment, Tafuna'i – a GP and the University of Otago School of Medicine’s associate dean of Pacific – had been focusing on immunisations, diabetes and mental health services for the Pacific community in Southland and Otago.

”It’s really about addressing inequalities and raising awareness,” she said. “We’re working with the mainstream to build a system that’s fit for purpose.”

Women who attended the breakfast were treated to goodie bags, manicures, massages and giveaways.

“Our women are busy looking after everyone else. We want them to take care of themselves."