Ngā Kete invests $1 million in new mental health facility for Southland

Ngā Kete Mātauranga Pounamu Charitable Trust chief executive Tracey Wright-Tawha, at Takutai o te Titi Marae, says the board’s courageous decision to support her strategy has meant Ngā Kete can dedicate a space to mental health treatment and support “here in Murihiku at the flax roots where people live, work and play”.

Southland will have a new dedicated crisis response service and community mental health facility from October.

Ngā Kete Mātauranga Pounamu Charitable Trust has invested $1 million to create Tūmanako Oranga – a repurposed motel facility that will offer on-site community withdrawal support, day programmes, counselling, cultural support, community respite advocacy and community respite care – a safe place for short-term stabilisation and intervention.

Ngā Kete chief executive Tracey Wright-Tawha said having provided drug and alcohol services for 20 years, “we know there is a high need for this service”.

“Mental health can impact any of us at any time and we seek to be purposeful in this space, blending kaupapa Māori and other modalities and practices, for the betterment of whānau.”

Southern mental health services had come under fire in recent years.

An independent review in 2021 found services managed by the then-district health board in Southland and Otago were lurching from crisis to crisis and struggling to stay afloat.

One of the report’s recommendations was to set aside a “by Māori, for Māori” investment pool that could be used to expand Māori-focused treatment options.

Te Whatu Ora Southern contracted Ngā Kete as the mental health crisis support service provider in Invercargill.

In July, Te Whatu Ora Southern committed to creating a more collaborative leadership model for its mental health services after a review found that staff were dreading going to work as many felt harassed and burnt out.

Supplied Joining forces, from left: Ngā Kete practitioner Matua Tira Ririnui, Ngā Kete Tūmanako Oranga site manager Kerstin Kummerer; Te Whatu Ora Southern nurse consultant for mental health addiction and intellectual disability (MHAID) Jane Bodkin; Ngā Kete chief executive Tracey Wright-Tawha, Te Whatu Ora Southern director for allied health and MHAID Adell Cox, and Te Whatu Ora Southern Pou Whirinaki (Maori Equity Lead) for MHAID Daniel Tawaroa.

Tūmanako Oranga would be scaled up in stages.

It would start with outreach support to tāngata whaiora (people seeking health) and whānau, before opening crisis respite beds from January 2024.

It would be available to people over the age of 18, and while the referral process was still being worked through, Wright-Tawha said referrals would be informed by a person’s GP, or assessment from secondary mental health clinical services.

The site would work as an integrated ecosystem, she said.

“Co-ordinated health care, an onsite nurse clinic, access to advocacy, clinical and non-clinical service support reflective of pā or village thinking – very kaupapa Māori in essence; a wonderful option for all people.”

The space would feature green areas for barbecues and a māra kai (vegetable garden), raised garden plots and a tunnel house.

”It will be a place of good energy and service support. We will provide meals and sound nutritional support, physical fitness opportunities, and so forth,” Wright-Tawha said.

Supplied/Stuff Te Whatu Ora Southern interim lead for hospital and specialist services Hamish Brown says he’s delighted that the new service will soon be available.

“We have listened carefully to the lived voice experience and given our wide hub of services, intimately understand the benefits of ‘hub’ service provision."

Ngā Kete was the mandated health and social service provider of Ōraka Aparima Rūnaka.

The roll-out of the service would be funded by the $27.45 million government put aside in the 2022 budget to improve community-based crisis services around the country.

Te Whatu Ora Southern interim lead for hospital and specialist services Hamish Brown said the need to expand the range of crisis response options across the Southern region was identified in the 2021 Time for Change – Te Hurihanga review.

The new service would provide more options for tāngata whai ora in Southland needing crisis support either at home, or in short term respite care, he said.

“We’re pleased to have Ngā Kete as Te Whatu Ora’s new provider, and we look forward to working closely with them in providing this new service for our Southern community,” Brown said.