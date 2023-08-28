Don't blame the patients, say Palmerston North Hospital ED doctors

Palmerston North Hospital's emergency department is at serious risk of being unable to cope.

Palmerston North Hospital’s over-stretched emergency department staff are struggling to care for some 137 patients a day in a 22-bed unit.

Only a third of patients are being discharged or admitted within the target six hours, with more than a dozen sitting in the waiting room for more than 24 hours one weekend waiting for a hospital bed.

A group of emergency management doctors have told Te Whatu Ora bosses there have been times when staffing shortages were so profound it was physically impossible to provide the safe service expected of a modern ED.

MidCentral ED clinical lead David Prisk said the doctors felt an obligation to tell Te Whatu Ora leaders how fraught the situation was.

Speaking for a group of consultants, he said the department was “constantly overwhelmed”, and running short of five senior doctors and 11 registrars.

Senior doctors were covering night shifts and other gaps in the junior staffing roster to maintain services.

But they felt under-whelmed by Te Whatu Ora’s response.

Prisk said he had been looking for a robust and empathetic response that acknowledged the critical situation doctors and patients were coping with.

David Unwin/Stuff Palmerston North Hospital clinical lead of the emergency department David Prisk says staff are over worked and patients aren't getting the care they deserve due to staffing shortages.

Patients were not the problem, said Prisk and colleague Thomas Carter, who is also branch representative for the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists, which is planning to take strike action on September 5.

Carter said the department was too small, even with a recent building addition, to care for people waiting for admission as well as those still coming in the front door.

“They are being shoved around. It’s not private, it’s not that loving or kind. It’s not a therapeutic environment. There’s no rest, or recovery started.”

Staff were dealing with the consequence of decades of under-investment in hospital facilities and in the health workforce, and Carter said the problems were more intense in regional hospitals like Palmerston North where every vacancy or roster gap was felt more acutely by a smaller staff.

“The problem is not the people showing up. People come for the right reasons,” Carter said.

“The problem is the inability to get them into hospital.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Margie Apa, chief executive of Te Whatu Ora, blamed some of the problem on “inappropriate presentations” in a response to calls from ED staff in Palmerston North.

Prisk said comments in Te Whatu Ora chief executive Margie Apa’s response about “inappropriate presentations” and efforts to divert people to primary care were offensive.

“It indicates they have not really listened to anything anyone in emergency medicine has been saying.

“GP patients are not the problem. It’s access block to hospital beds.

“We were looking for recognition that there needs to be an overhaul, to bring people in, to care for them, and have something on the other side of the hospital that safely pulls them out again.”

Te Whatu Ora interim chief medical officer Nick Baker said health workforce shortages were having a huge impact on people and services and could not be fixed quickly.

STUFF PM Chris Hipkins responds to questions about senior doctors voting to strike next month, saying he hopes doctors will be able to get back around the table with Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand.

He said efforts were under way to recruit staff locally and from overseas, and requests had been made to other districts to redeploy staff to Palmerston North in the meantime.

Longer-term solutions would come through strengthening medical training such as 50 additional medical school places, setting up physical immigration hubs to help recruit specialists, and more training and fellowship roles to speed up training for junior doctors into specialist roles.

National’s Health spokesperson Shane Reti said Palmerston North’s ED was one of a growing list reaching breaking point.

“Labour has failed to back up our struggling health sector and instead pushed a bureaucratic restructure taking resources and attention away from the front line.

“Our hardworking nurses, doctors and surgeons are bearing the brunt of the workforce shortage, doing their best each day to attend to the needs of sick and injured New Zealanders.”