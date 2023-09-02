The 'historical wrinkle': Why a council owns a hospital

Ōamaru Hospital is under pressure to keep its ED open.

How did a New Zealand hospital, which serves a population of 24,000 and has struggled to keep its ED open, become owned by its ratepayers?

Well, says Keith Marshall, chief executive of Waitaki District Health Services Ltd, (WDHS) we need to turn back the clock – to a time in the 1990s when the-then National government established Crown Health Enterprises, known as CHEs.

Under those changes, smaller rural hospitals were to be closed in favour of centralising services at larger hospitals. In Otago and Southland that meant smaller hospitals: Maniototo, Clutha, Gore, Dunstan, and Ōamaru faced closure. Instead, those communities ‘’rose up in arms’’.

A protest march in the North Otago town, which then had a population of just over 11,000, attracted more than 13,000 people.

In Ōamaru’s case, the WDHS took over running the hospital, with that company 100% owned by the Waitaki District Council as a council controlled organisation, with council appointing the directors to the company.

‘’We are only independent of the public system because the CHE decided to close us, and that set in train the historical wrinkle that we represent in the fabric of the health service,’’ Marshall said.

Earlier this year WDHS announced it had signed a new funding contract with Te Whatu Ora – for the provision of health services based at the hospital. That new contract provided a significant funding increase of $3.5m per annum over previous levels of around $11m per annum.

But funding was not the main issue for its ED, which has been forced to close several times in recent weeks, Marshall said.

The issue was that: ‘’hospitals around the country are short of doctors’’.

The difference of being an ED doctor short in Auckland compared to Ōamaru was stark: ‘’We have to close’’.

Nationwide all hospitals were filling roster shortages with locums, but the North Otago town was not an attractive destination as those doctors would effectively be by themselves than be working alongside other doctors.

‘’Our ED should not be closed, it is there for a reason.

‘’It is an absolute last resort.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An aerial shot of the town’s harbour.

That last resort had happened three times, including weekends in late July and mid-August.

Marshall said there had been ‘’an ED here for as long as there has been a hospital here . . . that is nearly 150 years’’.

The hospital’s ED was funded for 4000 presentations, but had around 8000-9000 presentations per annum.

Before a decision to close the ED was made, current patients at the hospital needed to be stable, a senior medical officer had to be on call, and transfer arrangements with St John put in place.

Regarding the latter, senior doctors would send patients where the best care was available, with Dunedin 90 minutes away by ambulance, or 75 minutes to Timaru.

Marshall said the hospital had been making losses since 2014, and ‘’it still is’’.

Funding increases had made ‘’a substantial difference’’, but the challenge remained on how to make the hospital operate sustainably, he said.

Meanwhile, Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said Ōamaru Hospital ‘’is definitely not the only one affected by the national doctor shortage’’.

The council had been helping the hospital ‘’survive the past several years by loaning money as well as providing other non-financial support’’.

The current loan facility council had with the hospital was just under $2m, and the increased funding from Te Whatu Ora Southern had reduced the worst of that pressure.

Kircher and Marshall would be meeting with the Health Minister this month, with topics including the equity of access for healthcare.

Statistics around rural health show that rural communities suffer from a 21% greater risk of mortality due to reduced access to healthcare, Kircher said.