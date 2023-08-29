Mataura health and social services hub a step closer with building purchase

The Gore District Council has paid $120k for a building for the Medical Hub on McQueen Avenue in Mataura. (File photo)

The Gore District Council has bought the former Alliance Group office building at Mataura, which will become the town’s medical hub.

A council spokesperson said the agreed price for the 2,300m² building and 1,000m² of adjoining land in McQueen Avenue was $125,000.

The building will be known as the Mataura Health and Social Services Hub, and will be transformed into a one-stop health and social service hub.

The spokesperson said the council committed $180,000 to this project from its Better Off Funding, received from the Government, which would go towards the purchase price and fit-out.

A contribution from Rio Tinto would also go towards the fit-out, the council spokesperson said.

In a joint statement, Alliance Group and the Mataura Community Board welcomed the proposal to breathe new life into the building and provide the Mataura community with a critical asset.

Alliance Mataura plant manager Andre Pelser said the company was delighted that the property, formerly used as the plant’s offices but now empty, would be put to such valuable public use.

“The building has been sold to the council under very favourable terms, which reflects Alliance's commitment to the community,” he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Mataura Community Board chair Nicky Coats said the building had potential to become a significant asset for Mataura and the district. (File photo)

Mataura Community Board chair Nicky Coats said a trust would lease the building from the council and would oversee the fit-out and operation of the medical hub.

“We’re looking forward to having a purpose-built building in Mataura to provide health services and attract and accommodate staff,” Coats said.

“The building has immense potential to become a significant asset for Mataura and the district, with nearly 3000 people enrolled at the existing Mataura Medical Centre.”

The trust would also fundraise for the fit-out of the building, to make it fit for purpose.

There was no timeline for the project at this stage, and the community board was already working alongside Te Hau o Te Ora and other service providers to finalise the floor plan, she said.

Te Hau o Te Ora was a joint venture between WellSouth Primary Health Network, Hokonui Rūnanga and Awarua Whānau Services.

It delivered primary care services similar to those delivered by general practice and mana whenua-mandated Māori health providers.