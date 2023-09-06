Hospital plans to meet quake strengthening deadline, officials say

(PIC IDS 647468996, 638918810, 648997344)

Work to address the weakest points in two earthquake-prone buildings at Nelson Hospital should be done in time to meet a 2028 deadline, Te Whatu Ora Heath NZ says.

But, while some remedial work will be done on the buildings, the full refurbishment of the buildings won’t be completed until November 2032 under the preferred development option, timelines in a proactively released business case for the project reveal.

The document, Project Whakatupuranga Nelson Hospital Redevelopment Programme Business Case, sets out the case for the preferred options for the hospital redevelopment, including the need to increase capacity.

The two main tower blocks at Nelson Hospital – George Manson and Percy Brunette – are both earthquake prone, and have been issued notices requiring remedial works by Nelson City Council, with a deadline of November 2028.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail A $1.1 billion revamp of Nelson Hospital is planned over the next decade.

Previous plans for the hospital redevelopment had proposed to demolish those buildings entirely.

But, the latest business case states that a re-evaluation of the seismic risk found the buildings could be kept for “some limited non-clinical and administrative functions”.

“The condition of key buildings are now well understood, and those structures that once were thought to present a risk to the entire site such as the George Manson Building – are now known to be safer than they were initially thought.”

The new seismic reports are included in appendices at the end of the report, but are withheld in the publicly released version.

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall announced funding of $73 million for the first tranche of the hospital redevelopment in July.

However, the body of the report explained that while the George Manson Building had a rating of 34% and Percy Brunette 30%, these ratings were brought down by the building links, which were each 15%.

“These ratings would be higher if the use of the building changed, and some – like Percy Brunette and George Manson – could be improved by addressing building link issues which limit their ratings.”

In response to questions, Monique Fouwler, director delivery, Te Whatu Ora investment and infrastructure group said the elements of the buildings that led to them being earthquake prone were “localised in nature and don’t involve the main structure of the buildings”.

“Documentation for the remediation of these elements will be prepared over the next year, with the intention of the physical work being completed prior to the 2028 deadline.”

The Nelson City Council had been briefed on the programme of work, she said.

“Importantly, the buildings are not unsafe to occupy and there is no danger to staff, patients or visitors to the hospital campus.”

Nelson mayor Nick Smith expressed concerns that the work would not be done before the deadline at a council meeting in June.

This week, Smith said he was “surprised” the plan was to keep the buildings.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nelson Mayor Nick Smith called for more transperncy around the redevelopment project.

He could not say whether he was confident the 2028 deadline would be met, particularly as the seismic reports had been redacted, he said.

“The greatest concern has been the narrow time frame for meeting our regulatory responsibility of November 2028, and it’s not possible for me to comment ... when the document that they’ve provided specifically withheld the seismic resilience report.”

He called on Te Whatu Ora to release the withheld reports to increase the transparency of the project.

There were also questions about the impact on parking during construction and the future of the early childhood centre at the hospital, he said.

Fouwler said the reports would be part of the consent application, but had not been released because “they do not affect the outcome of the plans for the redevelopment”.

Te Whatu Ora had provided “extensive information” about the project, she said.

“We also look forward to continuing to provide regular updates and information sessions for officials, iwi, staff and the wider Nelson Marlborough community.”

Te Whatu Ora was investigating options for an onsite childcare facility, and parking decisions had not yet been made, she said.

In July Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced funding of $73 million for the first tranche of the project.

The planned redevelopment will see the creation of a new acute services and inpatient building with 255 beds, eight theatres and a larger emergency department. Currently, there are 161 beds and six theatres.

The entire project is expected to cost $1.1 billion.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026.