Teachers of burping: What happens when you need to burp, but can't?

Before you even ask, the answer is yes: some people can’t burp, and are suffering silently in the shadows.

The first doctor who diagnosed the dysfunction was Robert Bastian in 2015, when a Texan patient went to meet him with a “constellation of symptoms” – one of which was the inability to burp.

People who cannot burp reportedly make strange noises every day that are similar to loud croaks, and suffer from bloating, hiccups, excessive flatulence and nausea after eating.

The medical term coined by Bastian is retrograde cricopharyngeus dysfunction (R-CPD), which is more commonly known as no-burp syndrome.

Will Prosor said he had experienced significant discomfort since he was a kid, with pressure in his stomach, excessive flatulence and loud croaking sounds during social occasions.

“It definitely sounds a bit like a little mini T. rex is stuck in your throat,” he said.

Prosor, who is a 34-year-old cinematographer in Auckland, said eating was also problematic, as sometimes at the end of a meal he would feel balloon-like pressure pushing against his diaphragm for a couple of hours.

“If you just had the biggest meal you’ve ever eaten and you feel like you need to burp, but you’re trying to hold it in for polite company, it’s like that but 24/7.”

Prosor said hiccups were the bane of his existence.

“If I start hiccupping, it can be hours until I stop, and it generates more and more pain,” he said.

He finds it hard to imagine the relief burping might bring.

“I guess it’s kind of like asking someone what the smell of the colour purple is,” he said.

Sufferers of no-burp syndrome often get misdiagnosed with acid reflux, irritable bowel syndrome or intestinal overgrowth.

Bastian, an ear, nose and throat doctor at Bastian Voice Institute in Chicago, said the condition was caused by a malfunctioning muscle in the throat.

When the first patient visited him in 2015, he said he noticed the cricopharyngeus muscle would allow him to swallow food and liquids, but refused to let him burp.

“When this fellow contacted me with a list of symptoms that I had not encountered before, I immediately thought that the central explanation was that he could not burp,” he said.

Bastian said the cricopharyngeus muscle was an orphan part of the body in terms of healthcare.

“It is at the bottom of the ENT [ear, nose, throat] realm and at the top of the gastroenterology realm, and so potentially a little bit neglected.”

In 2019, Bastian published a research paper that transformed the often-underlooked inability to belch into a new syndrome and detailed how people who were unable to belch could be treated with an injection of botulinum toxin (botox) in the muscle.

According to a research paper published in 2020, 99% of the people who had the botox injection gained the ability to burp.

Many other scientific papers, a Reply All podcast episode and several TikTok videos later, the online Reddit group r/noburp has now 26,000 users across the world and many have told their stories online.

A redditor who posted under the nickname u/andrewm-nz recalled his journey from finding a New Zealand doctor who could believe them, to going through the botox injection and learning how to burp.

Talking to the no-burpers in New Zealand last year, andrewm-nz said the botox injection, a $10,500 job, was paid for by private insurance and it worked.

“Six months post-op. Still burping, and still feels great. Hard to imagine the discomfort now despite suffering for 20-something years. Undoubtedly life-changing,” he said.

Bastian said the operation could last up to 45 minutes and his institute charged US$4000 (NZ$6770), which included botox, a surgeon fee, anaesthesia and extraordinary costs.

“It would be wonderful if, just as there are teachers of singing and sword-swallowing and dance, there could be teachers of burping,” he said.

Bastian said of the nearly 1500 patients who contacted him since 2015, the great majority have had the inability to burp lifelong.

“After living for years with misery, botox introduces them to the cascade of sensations and the small facilitating ‘gesture’ leading up to a burp, and they are able to harness this experience.”

He said for people who were affected by R-CPD, burping was an elusive skill.

In the past eight years, gastroenterologists and otolaryngologists from across the world have been diagnosing and operating on no-burpers, people whose cricopharyngeus muscle will not relax to permit eructation.

“I think people burp more frequently than we recognise,” Bastian said.