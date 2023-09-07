Health Committee responds to cancer petition

Cure Our Ovarian Cancer founder Jane Ludemann was invited to present her petition to the Health Select Committee in July.

New Zealand could become the first country to incorporate gynaecological cancer education in its cervical screening programme.

Around 362 Kiwis will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year, while 249 will be diagnosed with uterine cancer; leading to 249 annual ovarian cancer deaths and 134 Kiwis lost to uterine cancer.

Cure Our Ovarian Cancer founder Jane Ludemann​ has been calling on government to do more to address survival rates.

In response to her petition the Health Select Committee has recommended that Te Whatu Ora investigate incorporating education on the symptoms of ovarian and uterine cancer into its cervical screening programme.

Ludemann believed this would significantly reduce the time it takes for women with gynaecological cancer symptoms to see their doctor.

“Many women already incorrectly believe their cervical smear detects ovarian cancer. For almost no additional cost we can empower women to advocate for their gynaecological health and encourage symptom recognition among health professionals,” she said.

However, Ludemann noted that long waits for ultrasounds, low access to clinical trials and a lack of research funding also needed to be addressed for ovarian cancer survival rates to improve.

These points were included in her petition, but the Health Select Committee merely noted them, writing in its report that work was already under way in this space.

Ludemann explained that while there was no screening test for ovarian and uterine cancer, in women with symptoms, both cancers could be detected with an ultrasound, in combination with the CA-125 blood test.

Kavinda Herath Southland woman Margaret Dynes also presented a petition to parliament in 2017, asking for legislation to be passed to ensure GPs were monitored and held accountable for poor decisions, after her daughter Susan McEwan’s struggle to get a diagnosis.

The Health Select Committee also encouraged Te Aho o Te Kahu (The Cancer Control Agency) to work with other health sector agencies to explore how they can measure the effectiveness of work to improve ovarian cancer detection, diagnosis, and treatments.

Southland mother Margaret Dynes lost her daughter Susan McEwan to ovarian cancer almost 10 years ago and has been advocating for better care ever since.

She welcomed the recommendation to include education in the screening programme.

She had been distributing informative posters created by Cure Our Ovarian Cancer to general practices, public noticeboards, and even bars to try and raise awareness about the cancer that's often overlooked.

But Dynes said she feels like the petition was fobbed off by the Health Select Committee.

“There’s no accountability. It’s just another block to realising how many women suffer from dismissive diagnoses,” she said.

Dynes’ daughter saw 10 GPs in two different cities before someone took her symptoms seriously, rather than calling them psychosomatic.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Vickie Hudson-Craig, 42, needs unfunded cancer drugs to stop tumours from growing in her heart. (Video published May 2022)

By the time someone recognised them, her ovarian cancer had progressed to stage three.

Dynes believes doctors need to be educated about bias and that people need easier access to cancer diagnostics.

Ludemann called the recommendations a “promising first step”.

“If New Zealand is serious about reducing ovarian cancer deaths the government needs to fund research, and they must also ensure women with symptoms can access timely ultrasounds and clinical trials once diagnosed.”

Te Whatu Ora interim director for prevention, national public health service Matt Hannant said the agency would be investigating how to incorporate information about gynaecological cancers into its cervical screening campaign.

“The focus of the National Cervical Screening Programme is currently on the major change to HPV primary screening being introduced on September 12. It is critical that women and people with a cervix clearly understand the benefits of HPV primary screening, as along with HPV vaccinations, this will play an important role in reducing incidence and deaths from cervical cancer,” he said.

Almost all cervical cancer cases (99%) were linked to infection with high-risk human papillomaviruses (HPV), an extremely common virus transmitted through sexual contact, Hannant said.

“Ovarian and uterine cancers are not caused by HPV and currently there is no viable screening test available for these cancers.”