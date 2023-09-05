Senior doctors and dentists strike: What you need to know

Doctors and dentists at hospitals around the country walked off the job for two hours on Tuesday, demanding fairer working conditions and better pay.

Senior doctors and dentists employed at public hospitals across Aotearoa were out in full force on Tuesday striking after Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) said they would need to take a pay cut for the third year in a row.

People driving past their local hospitals would have seen a sea of red as members of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS) union and those employed by Te Whatu Ora banded together in support, but what does this mean for the public?

Why are they striking?

ASMS and Te Whatu Ora have had three mediations already and all of them have ended with a refusal of their offer.

The union requested a salary increase that, on average, came in at 6.2%, or roughly the same rate of inflation as the consumer price index (CPI).

Te Whatu Ora's offer hinted to increases of 7% to 8% over 18 months. Because it was significantly worth less than CPI and prohibited the union from staying at the negotiating table for longer.

Neither party could agree on what the average senior doctor’s salary was.

Te Whatu Ora put it at $235,000 before benefits or $318,000 after, while the union and doctors themselves said that’s grossly overstated and a clear attempt to erode public sympathy.

For doctors covered by the ASMS, their base salary scale begins at $170,000, and peaks at $250,560, after 15 salary steps. Senior doctors would only earn $238,500 after 14 years.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Doctors arrived at the protest location near Auckland City Hospital, some still in their scrubs.

Why is it important?

This is the first time New Zealand’s senior doctors and dentists have collectively voted to strike over a pay dispute – ever.

"We see it harming our patients, and see it harming our colleagues – that just can't go on. That's the message we are trying to get across to Te Whatu Ora,” said Dr Julian Vyas the ASMS President

The strike is important because it gives an insight into how much senior doctors and dentists have been affected by burnout, lack of staff and the feeling of being taken for granted.

ASMS executive director Sarah Dalton said the strike is about “keeping doctors in our hospitals”.

“New Zealanders already know that we do not have enough doctors and that getting more is a real problem.

“So what are the logical things you do if you’ve got something that is scarce... there are some basic kind of economic mechanisms that say if something is scarce, it’s going to cost more.”

Who does it impact?

With senior doctors and dentists walking off-site for two hours on Tuesday Te Whatu Ora said around 250 planned care procedures would be deferred and outpatient appointments would also be impacted.

"Doctors care about their patients but have decided failure to protect the value of their work will only result in more doctors leaving New Zealand or declining to apply for jobs here.”

The result meant more pressure on the remaining workforce and longer wait times for patients.

Michael Daly/Stuff Senior doctors protesting outside Wellington Hospital on Tuesday.

What’s next?

Dr Nick Baker, acting national clinical director for Te Whatu Ora said they remained committed to reaching a settlement with the ASMS and are “going back to mediated talks with the union”.

A second strike has been scheduled for September 13 from 10am to 12pm and A four-hour strike has also been scheduled for September 21 if Te Whatu Ora and the ASMS are unable to reach a pay agreement.