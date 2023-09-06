Two docs to 80 patients at Southland Hospital

Association of Salaried Medical Specialists Southland branch president Dr Roger Wandless, left, and emergency specialist Dr Martin Watts were among the senior doctors who picketed outside Southland Hospital on Tuesday.

A Southlander says he’s horrified there were just two doctors on duty overnight at Southland Hospital on Sunday night, looking after 80 patients.

Nathan Benfell had been trying to speak to a doctor to ask about his father who was in hospital when he said he was told the doctor was too busy because of their patient load.

“As a tax paying citizen, I thought New Zealand needs to know about this. We’re in an election year and people need to know. What if a doctor is caught up with a patient and there’s an emergency with another. I feel for that doctor,” he said.

This comes as senior doctors around New Zealand engaged in historic strike action on Tuesday, walking off the job for the first time.

Seniors doctors are calling for wage hikes in line with inflation to try and retain staff as doctors are leaving for better pay and working conditions in Australia or the private sector.

However, Te Whatu Ora Southern group director of operations Hamish Brown said the ratio was considered safe for an overnight shift.

Brown said one house officer and one medical registrar were on duty for the medical and surgical wards between 10.30pm Sunday night and 8.30am on Monday morning.

There were also nine other surgeons and consultants on call, but not on site.

“Most patients are asleep during this time and the activity on the ward is much reduced as compared to during the day,” Brown said.

“The ward medical staff are supported by the nurses on the ward and by the broader hospital site including the clinical team co-ordinator, duty manager, and emergency department.”

Supplied New Zealand Resident Doctor's Association secretary Deborah Powell says a ratio of two doctors to 80 patients is “light”.

But New Zealand Resident Doctors’ Association national secretary Dr Deborah Powell said on call numbers were meaningless and when the emergency department was short-staffed, they wouldn’t be able to offer much support.

On call doctors had already done a full day’s work – sometimes working 15 to 16 hours, and were already fatigued, Powell said.

“We are loathe to call them in. We only call them in if we absolutely have to.”

Medical registrars working overnight were often working with seriously ill people, attending to conditions like pneumonia and strokes in the emergency department, which would leave the house officer alone on the ward, Powell explained.

The association would have preferred to see two house officers on duty, with one medical registrar on site and one surgical registrar on call, for the 80 patients.

Powell found it disrespectful that Te Whatu Ora listed the doctors on call, saying: “It indicated that they just don’t get it. How tired we are. It’s not okay to continue to work the way we’re working.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Senior doctors picketed outside Southland Hospital on Tuesday as part of historic nationwide strikes to raise wages and retain staff.

Southland Hospital emergency specialist Dr Martin Watts said there wasn’t a single department at the hospital that was fully staffed.

“We all have to pick up extra work, and we get tired. That’s not good for patients.”

Years of underfunding the health system had come to a head, Watts said.

In the five and a half years that obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Lena Clinckett had been working at Southland Hospital, her department had only been fully staffed for six months, she said.

This meant patients were waiting 12 months for an appointment.

“We’re not after sympathy from the public. We just want to send the message that out pay is not good enough,” she said.

STUFF Doctors and dentists at hospitals around the country walked off the job for two hours on Tuesday, demanding fairer working conditions and better pay.

Wages had not kept up with inflation which meant doctors coming from overseas, or even those who were training in New Zealand, were being paid a lot more in Australia, Clinckett said.

“It’s not about money in pocket. It’s about the knock-on effect.”

According to the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists’ 2022 survey, there is a 35% shortfall of senior medical officers at Southland Hospital against a national average if 22%.

“ASMS is deeply concerned for doctors, nurses and other staff who are working in hospitals where unsafe staffing is becoming a norm. Doctors will be reaching their limits: committed to providing treatment but unable to do so with the resources available. This is creating a real sense of moral injury,” a spokesperson said.

Te Whatu Ora national acting clinical director Dr Nick Baker said the agency was committed to reaching a settlement with the ASMS and would be back at the bargaining table on Wednesday.