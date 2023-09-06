Patient privacy compromised at Nelson Hospital as unauthorised drone flights investigated

Unauthorised drone flights at Nelson Hospital are being investigated by the Civil Aviation Authority. (File photo)

Privacy and safety of Nelson Hospital patients is being put at risk by repeated unauthorised drone flights, Te Whatu Ora says.

Te Whatu Ora – Nelson Marlborough, group director operations, Lexie O’Shea said they were aware of four unidentified drone flights at Nelson Hospital since August 29.

Nelson Police had been notified, and an investigation opened with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), she said.

“As well as posing a risk to the comfort, safety, and privacy of patients and staff, unauthorised drone flights are a high risk to the rescue helicopters that land at Nelson Hospital with critically injured patients.”

The helipad is restricted to air ambulance and rescue helicopters, and anyone operating a drone within a 4km radius must have the permission of Te Whatu Ora – Nelson Marlborough, O’Shea said.

“They are also required to abide by policies designed to ensure the privacy and safety of staff and patients.”

CAA deputy chief executive aviation safety, David Harrison, confirmed they had received a complaint from Nelson Hospital.

“At this time there is insufficient information to identify the operator(s), which restricts our ability to make further enquiries,” he said.

“We will consider further action if more information becomes available, in the meantime, we encourage people that see this type of activity to report it immediately. We are not aware of any other concerns about drones that may be related.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff There have been reports of four unauthorised drone flights around Nelson Hospital since August 29. (File photo)

Civil aviation rules required drone operators to gain consent of the property owner or person in charge of the land they were flying over, and breaching those rules was an offence, he said.

“There are a number of enforcement options available to the Director of Aviation, which range from a formal written warning through to prosecution. Fees and penalties can vary.”

Any filming of people from drones without consent fell under the Privacy Act and was outside the CAA’s jurisdiction, he said.

Anyone with information about the drone flights should contact the CAA on 0508 4SAFETY (0508 472 338) or email isi@caa.govt.nz.