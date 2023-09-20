Queenstown gastro outbreak growing slowly, no source identified

Queenstown restaurants are having to put in extra time and effort to keep operating with a boil water notice in place.

There has been another increase in the number of confirmed cryptosporidium cases in Queenstown, but a health professional says it is unlikely the area will be as badly affected as the Hawke’s Bay was in 2016.

As of noon on Wednesday there were 17 confirmed cases of cryptosporidium (crypto) in the Queenstown area – an increase of two in the last 24 hours.

Public Health South Medical Officer of Health Michael Butchard said there would be many more cases of people who had not presented to health services, but recovered at home.

No source of infection had been identified but the Queenstown Lakes District Council had issued a boil water notice to Queenstown and Frankton residents and businesses on public supplies while testing was underway.

The areas impacted were the commercial centres of the central business area and Frankton, including about 7700 homes and 20,000 residents.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Broadcaster and cafe owner Jim Hickey, left, is delighted to get his morning coffee after Joe's Garage Five Mile co-owner Ryan Churchman shipped in water from a different residential supply.

Butchard said southern health officials had been working with people directly involved in the 2016 campylobacter outbreak in Havelock North.

In that case campylobacteriosis spread via the water supply and that led to 58 individuals being hospitalised and more than 6260 becoming unwell.

The officials believed it was unlikely the outbreak in Queenstown would reach similar proportions, he said.

“Ultimately time will tell, but it’s important to note that mitigation measures have been put in place.

“The main difference is that we are talking about a different organism.”

Public Health South was interviewing all people confirmed to have cryptosporidium but had not been able to establish a link besides the water supply.

Supplied Water drawn from Lake Wakatipu could be the source of Queenstown’s cryptosporidium outbreak.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council and Taumata Arowai were checking water and it was unknown when current restrictions would be lifted.

Hospitality NZ Central Otago branch manager and owner of Morrison’s Irish Bar Adam Nagy said the uncertainty was frustrating for businesses on the affected water supplies.

Some bars and restaurants had closed while they worked out how to manage the boil water notice requirements.

Ice machines, and post-mix machines could not be used. It was necessary to boil and cool water for coffee machines and food preparation.

There were many extra costs, including buying in drinks, travelling to get water, buying water containers and additional staff costs at a time when many businesses did not have the necessary cash flow, he said.

At Morrison’s Irish Bar drinks were being served without ice.

Communication from the council had been “absolutely terrible”, he said, and he was frustrated as this came on the heels of the disruptions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“When is it going to stop? When will council realise they have to support us?

“We’re ratepayers, and we’re not getting anything except heartache.”

Council communications and marketing adviser Sam White said the council’s Environmental Health team had contacted about 170 food operators on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Republic Hospitality chief executive Blair Impey said his company bought 200 bags of ice from the Invercargill Licensing Trust on Tuesday.

On Wednesday they moved their ice machine to Dalefield where the water was safe to drink. Now they were shipping the ice 10km into town and storing it at the Ice Bar.

Bringing in bottles of drink created a large pile of plastic rubbish and recycling, he said.

Boiled water was being held in large 25-litre containers.

“From a customers’ perspective we would appear like a swan – they won’t notice any difference, but in the background we are paddling fast, to make sure we can still deliver,” he said.

It was easier to adapt to current conditions after Covid-19 changes, he said.

“We’re able to be agile and we’ve got great suppliers who are supporting us.”

Butchard said the key public health messages were to wash hands with soap and water (sanitising gel was ineffective), to follow the boil water notice, and infected people should stay away from work and school until 48 hours after being symptom-free.