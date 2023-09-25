Hunt for Queenstown’s cryptosporidium source shifts to businesses

Clean drinking water is available for the public in Queenstown’s Earnslaw Park while the town's water supply is under a boil water notice.

Efforts to find the source of Queenstown’s cryptosporidium outbreak are moving away from the water supply toward businesses in the central town.

Large parts of the town have had a boil water notice in place since the outbreak was confirmed a week ago.

The town’s water supply has been considered the most likely source but on Monday the council received negative results from water supply samples taken last week and Public Health South has confirmed it is looking for alternative sources.

On the same day there were 31 confirmed cases of cryptosporidium, seven probable cases, and eight under investigation.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Queenstown Lakes District Council Mayor Glyn Lewers, left, and property and infrastructure general manager Tony Avery answer media questions over a cryptosporidium outbreak in central Queenstown on Thursday.

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Glen Lewers said all the cases except one were between the ages of 15 and 39.

That indicated the source was less likely to be the council’s main water supply than first thought, he said.

Absentee records at local schools were cross-referenced and did not show any increase in sickness levels compared to previous years.

“We’re not seeing any illness in age care or presentations to hospital so that’s what's driving them to say look outside the distributed water network,” he said.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Water tankers in Queenstown providing clean drinking water to businesses.

The council had been directed to begin sampling water from plumbing connected to businesses in central Queenstown and about 70 samples were taken on Sunday, he said.

They were awaiting those results while struggling to keep up with the compliance order requiring it to update two water intakes as well as the request to take samples.

The water system had not been ruled out as a source and the council’s key focus was on the compliance order, he said.

“As a small council we don’t have the resources to chase sources as well as compliance.”

If the source was found to be other than the distributed water supply Lewers wanted to know if the boiled water notice would remain in place, but had no answer yet.

Water regulator Taumata Arowai declined to answer questions on Monday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall is participating in daily meetings discussing Queenstown’s drinking water problems.

The council was continuing to hold daily meetings with Public Health South and the Ministry of Health were being overseen by Health Minister Ayesha Verrall, an epidemiologist, Lewers said.

“I think we’re pretty lucky in that respect,” he said.

The council had organised a drop-in session for food operators and the community to ask questions relating to the boil water notice on Tuesday from 9.30am-11am at Queenstown Memorial Centre.

Safe potable water was available at Earnslaw Park, Athol Street Car Park, in central Queenstown, and Queenstown Event Centre, in Frankton.

Public Health South has advised that the most common symptom of cryptosporidium infection was smelly, watery diarrhoea and stomach cramps.

People who lived, worked or had visited Queenstown and Frankton on or after August 18 and had symptoms of diarrhoea and/or stomach cramps, should call their GP or health provider to inform them and arrange testing if needed.