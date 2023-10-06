Warnings over Christchurch man claiming to be a doctor offering 'body scans' in Auckland

On his Marvel Health website, Machi Mannu titles himself as a doctor.

A Christchurch man who claims to be a doctor and was the subject of a Ministry of Health warning in 2022 is bringing his 'full body health scans' to Auckland.

An email sent by Marvel Health, a Christchurch-based business co-founded by Machi Mannu, said he was coming to Auckland’s Whangaparāoa to give a presentation about “working with the most powerful healer – your own body”.

The email stated Mannu – who does not have New Zealand medical registration – would speak about “useless” surgeries, “deadly” drugs to avoid at all costs and people could book full body health scans.

According to the Marvel Health website, a scan would cost $550, after which patients would be offered natural therapies to treat their condition. The website claimed the bioresonance scan could search for likely existing diseases and causes of them.

In 2022, the Ministry of Health reportedly issued a warning to Mannu about claiming to be a doctor on the Marvel Health website.

The website still claims Mannu is a medical doctor who practices a “natural and scientific approach to healthcare”.

It noted he wasn’t registered with the New Zealand Medical Council or any medical council worldwide as he’d “chosen not to”.

“He abides by the Hippocratic oath he took, which employs doctors not to administer poisons and to do no harm,” it said.

Mannu said if anyone had an issue with him calling himself a doctor they should approach him and noted he was a doctor as he had a medical degree but “chose not to go down the route of being a mainstream doctor”.

“That was my choice – it’s my right to call myself a doctor and no medical association can take that away from me.”

Mannu said the full body scans he administered read the “electrical frequencies” of all parts of the body.

“The scan reads the frequencies, analyses the information and puts it together in a form.

“It gives us an idea of heavy metals in the body, food allergies and tells us about likely problems. It can identify inflammation, narrowing of the arteries and irregular heartbeats.”

He noted if someone was “seriously ill” he would tell them to go to their “mainstream” doctor.

Dr Samantha Murton, president of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners warned bioresonance was “not legitimate” and that evidence behind it “wasn’t solid”.

”The scans don’t do harm as such, but people are paying a lot of money for what is essentially a placebo.”

Murton urged the public to make sure any doctor they visit has appropriate qualifications and make sure they weren’t being overcharged for treatment.

She said claiming to be a doctor when you weren’t registered was “against the law” but a complaint had to be made for authorities to look into it.

Mannu said “everyone knew” he wasn’t a registered doctor and his patients understood that.

“I actually don’t want to associate myself with mainstream medicine. I have a history of asthma and nearly died from the medication I was given as a child for it,” he said.

“I don’t consider prescription drugs useless, but the bulk of them are poisonous.”

The Advertising Standards Authority has upheld several complaints about Marvel Health’s claims in 2020 and 2021, including one about newspaper advertisements for the company.

“The advertisement made therapeutic claims involving diagnosis and treatment which were unsubstantiated,” the ASA said.

“The board said the advertisement used language which was likely to confuse and mislead consumers and prey on vulnerable and elderly audiences.”

The Ministry of Health had clear guidelines that if a person wasn’t registered as a doctor in New Zealand they couldn’t practise as one, or even imply they were a doctor.

The ministry contacted Mannu directly in the past, to warn him he shouldn’t use the term doctor on his website or when talking to patients.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said they were aware Mannu continued to refer to himself as a doctor and they understood he held an overseas-based medical degree.

“Referring to oneself as a Dr is not necessarily a breach of the Health Practitioners Competence Assurance Act as long as the person doesn’t state or imply they’re registered.

“Machi Mannu states he’s not registered within the NZ Medical Council nor any other medical council.”