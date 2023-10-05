300,000 people at risk from drinking water, 27 councils given notice to fix

Drinking water regulator Taumata Arowai has put 27 councils on notice to have a plan and funds locked in to fix their drinking water supplies by June next year.

Head of Regulatory Steve Taylor said the organisation identified 84 drinking water supplies that did not have a treatment barrier in place to prevent protozoa from contaminating the water.

Cryptosporidium and giardia can be spread through drinking water supplies, and it is believed a recent outbreak of cryptosporidium in Queenstown is connected to the water supply.

Taylor said information gathered over the last week identified 27 council suppliers across Aotearoa that should have a protozoa barrier in place, but did not.

The total population potentially affected by those 84 drinking water supplies was 310,290.

The largest group was in Christchurch where almost 170,000 people were estimated to be affected.

The bulk were in the South Island with the largest estimated populations affected in Queenstown, Wānaka, Rangiora, Greymouth, Gore, Cromwell, Pegasus, and Motueka.

In the North Island some areas in Taupo and Whakatane were included.

Supplied/Supplied The areas of Queenstown still under a boil water notice are marked in red.

Taumata Atawai wrote to the 27 councils on Thursday telling them a confirmed and funded plan to put a protozoa barrier in place should be agreed by June 30 next year.

That time frame would fit in with the next annual budgeting cycle for councils across the country.

Protozoa barriers for surface water sources should be installed and operating by December 31, 2024, and for bore water sources by no later than 31 December, 2025.

“In our letter, we have clearly set out our expectation - that drinking water suppliers must meet the legislative requirements of the Act and continue to provide safe drinking water to their communities,” Taylor said.

“We are considering what regulatory action is required should suppliers not respond satisfactorily within the timelines set out in our letter.”

The organisation would next be writing to council and government suppliers that had been identified without other required forms of treatment, such as residual disinfection in the distribution network, to set out expectations of compliance, he said.

“Drinking water suppliers have a duty of care to provide safe drinking water.

“We expect them to provide assurance to their communities that they are adequately managing any risks associated with the drinking water they supply.

“This includes ensuring appropriate treatment and monitoring is in place and actively managing all risks associated with the source water and drinking water supply.”

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Queenstown Lakes District Council Mayor Glyn Lewers, left, and property and infrastructure general manager Tony Avery answer media questions over a cryptosporidium outbreak in central Queenstown on Thursday.

The moves were sparked after a boil water notice was issued in Queenstown on September 18, following a cryptosporidium outbreak.

It was partially lifted on Thursday morning for the Kelvin Heights water distribution zone, which supplies water into Frankton, a bustling suburb of Queenstown.

As of 10am on Thursday there were 61 confirmed cases of cryptosporidium, 15 probable cases and 22 cases under investigation in Queenstown.

It was the first day since the outbreak was confirmed that the number of confirmed cases had not risen.

Medical officer of health Dr Susan Jack said a source of infection had not been identified and it was possible it would never be known.

Investigations were ongoing and Te Whatu Ora was working with Queenstown Lakes District Council, Taumata Arowai and the Ministry of Primary Industries to ensure all possibilities were being considered.