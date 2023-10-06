Mobile addiction service bus breaks down, leaving charity with eye-watering bill

Northland District Health Board meth clinician Cordelia Waetford explains how methamphetamine is addictive and how treatment helps. (Video first published in January 2020).

A refurbished bus that’s been operating as a mobile walk-in centre for those struggling with drug addiction has broken down, leaving a charity with an eye-watering bill – and no way of reaching those it helps.

Anti-P ministry, a charity with the aim of spreading awareness and promoting education around methamphetamine usage in New Zealand, was heading back from supporting a hikoi when their bus started leaking oil.

Named Rerenga Wairua, the bus was crowdfunded and bought in 2020, before being refurbished into a mobile addiction support vehicle that was used to make it to hard-to-reach communities.

Founder Brendon Warne started the ministry initially as a group of “meth vigilantes” that operated in the shadows trying to disrupt meth supply, but shed its darker past to transform into a nationwide addiction support service.

Warne said it was heartbreaking when they found out that oil had leaked all through the engine – and that they were going to have to do a heavy repair job.

Supplied The Anti-P Ministry purchased the bus to tour New Zealand and spread drug rehabilitation messages.

The charity are looking at having to spend around $15,000 to get the bus back on the road, he said.

“I promised I would do this to my last breath... I’m not ready [to give up], I believe.”

The bus has been crucial in reaching people, Warne said, as it’s somewhere they can go to tell their story.

“It’s not a flash bus, it’s a bus people can come on and feel comfortable – and they talk to us.”

Being able to talk kanohi ki te kanohi (face to face) “is everything”, he said.

Warne said the bus had travelled around the country in a bid to help those in need that had struggled to get help from the system.

“I don’t want a pocket full of money for funding, I want our bus back on the road.”

While there’s a lot of funding to find, Warne said he had received some offers for labour help and in finding spare parts, like from Vdk Diesel Services.

A Givealittle to raise money for the bus repairs can be found here.