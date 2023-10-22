Name something worse than finding that crusty bit of flaky skin at the top of your head, pulling it through the strands of your hair being careful not to crumble it into a million pieces. Your scalp stings from the fresh burn of the suns rays.

A lot of people find themselves in this situation in the summer, so do we need scalp sunscreen? Will it save us from the painful hairbrush grating our raw skin creating more and more flakes?

You could say the best and most practical option is to chuck on a hat but it’s not so easy to swim with a cap on, nor is it practical.

Co-president of the NZ Dermatological Society Louise Reiche said we “absolutely need to apply sunscreen to our scalp this summer” – if a hat isn’t an option.

“More so for those who don’t have enough hair... those who have dense hair are provided scalp coverage so the sunscreen would need to be applied in the partings.”

Over the Covid-19 lockdown period Reiche found it “amazing” how many skin cancers were seen from the classic at-home haircuts.

Reiche said it’s a lot more common to find basal cell carcinomas than squamous cell carcinomas (melanoma) on the scalp – very lucky considering our scalp and face are the most exposed to the sun.

The best way to check your scalp – for all the non-baldies and receeders out there – is by blowdrying your hair, getting someone around you to check or asking your hairdresser if they see something unusual.

Co -president of the NZ Dermatological Society Louise Reiche said sunscreen "is not armour, it's a filter."

Editor and co-founder of Ensemble, Stuff's premium style and culture platform, Zoe Walker Ahwa shares stand out products to protect your scalp this summer:

Sunscreens are complex, and it’s important to note that in the past some brands have been tested and not met their SPF, UV and UVB claims.

The recent legislation changes means all sunscreens that claim to be SPF and are available to purchase in New Zealand must comply with The Sunscreen Act 2022 – making it clearer for consumers.

But it pays to protect yourself with all the steps in the slip, slop, slap and wrap routine. For your scalp, a hat is the best protection! But these four sunscreens are standouts.

Sun Bum SPF 30 Scalp & Mist Sunscreen Spray, $30

This comes highly recommended by those with active outdoor lifestyles, and is widely available at sporting or surf stores too. It’s a lightweight and fast-drying mist that won’t make your hair greasy, which some other sunscreens can do.

Brush On Block SPF30 Mineral Sunscreen, $49

A brush on powder formulation is another clever way to add some protection without the weight of a cream or spray. This mineral based version goes on translucent and not absorbed so is great for sensitive skin, and is described as also being “great for thinning hair or bald spots”.

Slip, slop, slap and wrap your scalp!

The Cancer Society Daily Face 3-in-1, $19

The Cancer Society knows its stuff, and this everyday sunscreen has been created to hydrate, nourish and protect – it’s targeted for the face, but a small amount could be used in hair parting.

Ultra Violette Preen Screen™ SPF 50 Reapplication Mist, $49

A cult brand that’s become known for merging suncare with daily skincare – a habit we should all embrace. This is made for the face, but a small amount would work on scalp, ears, hair parting too.

For ocean swimmers, we need to apply sunscreen more often. Reiche said the waves and vibration in the sea makes the protection wash off faster than if you were swimming in a river.

Reiche’s important timely reminder for all sun lovers this summer is to cover up, “sunscreen is not armour, it’s a filter”.